'Big future', 'Yaaasss': Some fans left buzzing by teenager coming through at Rangers

Rangers youngster Josh McPake is doing his best to make an Ibrox impact.

Some Rangers fans were left delighted by the contribution of teenager Josh McPake on Tuesday night after he helped beat Partick Thistle in the Glasgow Cup.

Finding themselves 1-0 down at the interval, a second-half double from McPake secured a 2-1 victory for the young Gers outfit.

It's a big confidence boost for the 18-year-old who had spent the first half of the season out on loan at Dundee in the Scottish Championship.

Making just seven appearances, he struggled to make the step up from youth football at Dens Park but is now well placed to try and push on in the development and reserve sides at Rangers.

McPake admitted after last night's match that he didn't get as much football as he'd like at the second-tier side (Rangers Youth Academy Twitter).

Steven Gerrard handed the attacker his senior debut earlier this season in Europa League qualifying, with the player getting 23 minutes of action at Ibrox against Gibraltarian minnows St Joseph's.

He also signed a new contract at the club last summer that keeps him tied down until 2022, so the 18-year-old has plenty of time to make a name for himself.

With Rangers chasing trophies in the second half of the season and plenty of matches to be played through a heavy schedule, could he even force his way into matchday squads before the end of May?

These fans were left excited by his contribution this week

