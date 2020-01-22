BBC's Billy Dodds left stunned by quality of two Celtic players after Wednesday win

Celtic secured an important victory away to Kilmarnock this evening.

Pundit Billy Dodds was left mightily impressed by the quality of Celtic duo Odsonne Edouard and Jeremie Frimpong tonight, speaking to BBC Scotland (22/01 live match page, 20:17).

Neil Lennon's men emerged from the encounter as 3-1 victors after a pretty comfortable 90 minutes at Rugby Park, maintaining their lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership table.

Edouard opened the scoring, with Leigh Griffiths and Christopher Jullien adding two more in the second half.

Frimpong had a huge hand in the build-up to Edouard's effort, surging past a Kilmarnock opponent on the right flank and crossing a low ball into the box that found the feet of the Frenchman.

The striker showed magical ability to finish from there, scoring his 17th goal of the season.

Dodds praised both in the aftermath, telling BBC Scotland (22/01 live match page, 20:17): "The pace, that pass quickly to him then a little left drop at his shoulder from Frimpong then onto his right foot, opens up at blistering pace because Hamalainen is no slouch.

"The cross was fired, he [Edouard] killed it stone dead and ended up dragging it through players. Suddenly it's opened up, goalkeeper to beat and he shows so much composure to fire it through his legs. Sheer pace, sheer quality for that Celtic opener."

Frimpong has been a revelation for the Hoops this season and fans will have been desperately disappointed to see him stretchered off in the closing stages of the match.

There will now be anxiety about the extent of the young entertainer's injury.

Hopefully for the young player's sake, the medical attention provided to him was more of a precaution than the sign of a damaging injury that keeps him out for a long time.

He played his part with his pace and quality tonight and as Dodds notes, his lighting quick ability is a serious weapon for the Scottish champions.

They'll want him back as quickly as possible.