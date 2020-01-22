'Astonished': BBC Scotland pundits wowed by Rangers player; make exciting prediction

Rangers youngster Nathan Patterson made a big impression at Ibrox last Friday.

BBC Scotland pundits James McFadden and Ian McCall have been left impressed by Rangers youngster Nathan Patterson after he made his debut in Steven Gerrard's side last week, speaking on Tuesday night's edition of Sportsound.

The 18-year-old started his first senior match at Ibrox on Friday night, helping the Gers progress into the Scottish Cup Fifth Round with a 2-0 victory over lower league Stranraer.

With James Tavernier injured, he slotted in at right-back and has earned plaudits for his display.

Strong, fearless and mobile, he looks like the kind of prospect that could easily play more matches for the club this season.

Partick Thistle boss Ian McCall, who was on pundit duties for BBC Scotland last night, has predicted he will be a regular at the club by the end of 2021.

Speaking on Sportsound, he said: "I've watched Nathan Patterson a lot, I'd be astonished if he wasn't a regular Rangers player within a year to 18 months. Astonished."

It would be tremendously exciting for Rangers fans to see a homegrown product become a regular in the team.

The inability to bring academy players into the first-team has been one of the major failings at the club over the last few years.

Former Scotland international James McFadden meanwhile has also talked up the abilities of the young defender.

He reckons that Patterson didn't put a foot wrong.

Against, speaking on Sportsound, he said: "Young Nathan Patterson on Friday night looked really good. We can't get too carried away because it was against Stranraer but the qualities that he showed; his position play, the fact he wanted to get on the ball.

"You can say it's Stranraer and they were expected to beat them, but it's still a young boy coming in for his debut in front of more or less a full house and they still have to go out there and demand the ball.

"Everything that leaves your foot as a young player you're worried that it has to be right and he certainly done that."

It's now going to be interesting to see how Gerrard handles his development and whether he will be thrown into more difficult tests over the coming weeks.

A big indicator of that could come tonight when St Mirren visit Ibrox in the Scottish Premiership.

With Tavernier still unavailable, Gerrard needes to decide whether to opt for Patterson or a more experienced hand in Jon Flanagan.

All eyes will be on the Rangers boss team selection this evening.