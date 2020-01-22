Quick links

Arsenal fans slate 'useless' player 'Emery was right' about

John Verrall
Mesut Ozil of Arsenal and Unai Emery the head coach
Mesut Ozil was taken off during Arsenal's 2-2 draw with Chelsea last night.

Arsenal fans have laid into Mesut Ozil, after his performance against Chelsea last night.

Arsenal drew 2-2 with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge yesterday, despite having 10 men for much of the contest.

Mikel Arteta’s side showed great battling qualities, as they came from behind twice to take a point off their London rivals.

 

However, Ozil’s performance during the match has come under fire from Arsenal fans.

Ozil has been given a new lease of life since Arteta took charge of the Gunners.

The German has been picked regularly by Arteta, who seems to feel he has a much more important role to play than Emery did.

But Arsenal fans fear that their former boss was right about Ozil after all.

Arsenal’s draw with Chelsea leaves Arteta’s men sitting in 10th place in the Premier League table.

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

