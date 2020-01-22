Arsenal fans slate 'useless' player 'Emery was right' about

Mesut Ozil was taken off during Arsenal's 2-2 draw with Chelsea last night.

Arsenal fans have laid into Mesut Ozil, after his performance against Chelsea last night.

Arsenal drew 2-2 with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge yesterday, despite having 10 men for much of the contest.

Mikel Arteta’s side showed great battling qualities, as they came from behind twice to take a point off their London rivals.

However, Ozil’s performance during the match has come under fire from Arsenal fans.

Ozil has been given a new lease of life since Arteta took charge of the Gunners.

The German has been picked regularly by Arteta, who seems to feel he has a much more important role to play than Emery did.

But Arsenal fans fear that their former boss was right about Ozil after all.

Emery was right about Ozil #CHEARS — I R U N N I ∆ ™ (@Irunnia2) January 21, 2020

Unai Emery do a lot wrong but benching Ozil was one of the few things he did right. #CHEARS — sock-er (@colinmbuck) January 21, 2020

Emery was right ozil is so lazy and useless #CHEARS — Hassan (@7_saaan) January 21, 2020

Ozil goes off and we score twice? Hmm — ً (@chiefdouzi) January 21, 2020

Not a coincidence that ozil is taken off and we score 2 goals. But If I speak... — Adi° (@AfcAdi) January 22, 2020

Ozil is a massive problem. Not enough work, he may run further now but still doesn't put challenges in. No shots because no chances being created. That's his job. Get him out & give somebody else a chance who is prepared to earn it. — Two Owls ! (@freddiefudgebum) January 21, 2020

Ozil is a liability. He can't run, he doesn't defend, doesn't track back, nothing. His time is finished and Arteta can't see it for some reason. — 〽️ (@_mikehy) January 21, 2020

Arsenal’s draw with Chelsea leaves Arteta’s men sitting in 10th place in the Premier League table.