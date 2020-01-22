'Superb': BBC pundit raves about player who has 'the grit that Arsenal have needed'

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal were in Premier League action in midweek as the Gunners prodigy Gabriel Martinelli got on the scoresheet once again.

BBC Sport pundit Karen Carney has spoken highly of Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli following his latest heroics for the Gunners.

The 18-year-old's fine start to life at the Emirates Stadium continues as he claimed his second goal in two games on Tuesday night.

Arsenal travelled across London to Chelsea and found themselves a goal down just before the half-hour mark as Jorginho netted from the penalty spot.

A poor Shkodran Mustafi back pass had set Tammy Abraham through on goal, and David Luiz's shove on the Blues forward saw a spot kick conceded and the Brazilian sent off.

However, Martinelli scored a brilliant equaliser after a slip by N'Golo Kante to restore parity, before late goals by Cesar Azpilicueta and Hector Bellerin yielded a final score of 2-2.

Martinelli now has 10 goals in just 21 Arsenal appearances, the first teenage goalscorer to reach double figures for the club since Nicolas Anelka in 1998-99, as well as three assists (Transfermarkt).

"That young lad earned that luck," Carney, formerly of Arsenal WFC, told BBC Sport. "Martinelli has worked his socks off in defence and attack tonight - he has been superb.

"The grit that Arsenal have needed over the last couple of years - he has got that. He is going to be a big, big player."

Martinelli joined Arsenal from Brazilian side Ituano last summer for £6million on a contract until the summer of 2024.