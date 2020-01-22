Ally McCoist names Celtic player who Thierry Henry spoke to him about

The Celtic hitman has a fan in Thierry Henry, according to Ally McCoist.

Ally McCoist has revealed on talkSPORT that Thierry Henry is a fan of Celtic's Odsonne Edouard.

The 21-year-old striker is having another brilliant season at Parkhead, culminating in speculation about teams like Tottenham Hotspur wanting to sign him.

Celtic spent a club-record £9 million on signing Edouard 18 months ago but the former Paris Saint-Germain gem is comfortably worth at least double that figure now.

Edouard, who has 17 goals in all competitions this season, was included in a 20-man shortlist for the Golden Boy award - the most exciting young player in Europe - back in 2018.

And McCoist reveals that the Arsenal icon is a fan, telling talkSPORT: "I spoke to Thierry Henry at the Liverpool vs Leicester City game and he really rates Edouard.

"He was saying in France in particular [he's rated] and he personally really, really thinks he's got a chance of going right to the top."

It remains to be seen if the Celtic star can go 'right to the top' and challenge the Neymars and Kylian Mbappes of European football.

But he absolutely has the quality to be a huge success once he leaves Glasgow which, unfortunately for Bhoys fans, might not be that far away.

If he helps Celtic to a fourth successive domestic treble come May then a lot of interested parties will be ringing Peter Lawwell about him, just like they did with Lyon's Moussa Dembele in 2018.