'All the best': Aston Villa defender confirms he has left the club on Instagram

Easah Suliman came through the ranks at Aston Villa.

Easah Suliman has confirmed on Instagram that he has left Aston Villa after 13 years at the club as he wished the Premier League side 'all the best' for the future.

As reported by BBC Sport, Suliman has left Villa Park and put pen-to-paper on a four-year deal with Portuguese side Vitoria Guimaraes.

Suliman has been at Villa since he was an 8-year-old and the centre-back did leave with at least one senior appearance to his name - he made his only appearance for Villa from the substitutes bench during their 4-1 win over Wigan in the EFL in 2017.

Added with that, Suliman was also the first player of Asian heritage to captain England at the under age groups, including scoring for the Three Lions in the final of the U-19 European Championship in 2017.

Nonetheless, this was the message Suliman sent to the Villa Park faithful as he was grateful to have represented the club and put on the claret and blue shirt:

Suliman's move to Portugal provides him with a chance to get his career on track and build a strong senior career for himself in these coming years.

Many players have gone abroad and returned much stronger players as Suliman will be hoping he can be provided with that same opportunity in the Primeira Liga.

Villa have let go a number of their academy products during these past 12 months, and over the years, there have been the fair share that have come to bite the club on the backside.

Gary Cahill and Marc Albrighton are the standout two, as both have lifted the Premier League title since they parted ways with the Midlands club.