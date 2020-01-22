27-year-old drops hint about Everton transfer

Mo Besic hasn't played for Everton in well over two years.

Mo Besic has intimated that he'd be willing to leave Everton on a permanent basis and stay at Sheffield United.

The 27-year-old is loving life under Chris Wilder since leaving the Toffees on a season-long loan last summer.

According to The Echo, Everton 'would be keen' to offload the Bosnia & Herzegovina midfielder, whose contract expires in 18 months.

And it looks like the player himself might be equally as willing to make a transfer happen, hinting that the Goodison Park club's hierarchy know what he wants.

He told The Echo: "The people who need to know what I want, they know. So we will see what will happen. It’s an unbelievable team, I’m really happy to be here and be part of this."

You can't blame Besic for wanting to stay at Bramall Lane.

After all, Wilder's side are seventh in the Premier League table, five places above Everton.

The writing has been on the wall for Besic for years - literally, years. His last competitive appearance for the Blues came way back in December of 2017, over two years ago, and there's just no way back for him at Goodison.

Carlo Ancelotti simply has much better midfielders at his disposal and the quicker that Marcel Brands, the club's Director of Football, can offload Besic, the better it is.