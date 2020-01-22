Quick links

£1.5m player leaves Celtic, Brendan Rodgers comments look totally bizarre

Jack Hendry of Celtic heads at goal during the Scottish Premier League between Celtic and Kilmarnock at Celtic Park on May 9, 2018 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Jack Hendry has sadly flopped in a major way at Celtic.

Hendry Jack of Celtic tries to find his teammates during the UEFA Champions League 3rd Qualifying round second leg match AEK FC vs Celtic FC at the Olympic Stadium of Athens

Former Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers clearly knows a lot about football.

The Northern Irishman won seven domestic trophies in less than three years in Glasgow, and his Leicester City side are probably going to have Champions League football next season.

Celtic fans might not like to admit it after suddenly quitting Parkhead 11 months ago, but Rodgers knows his stuff.

Except when it comes to Jack Hendry.

 

Rodgers signed the 24-year-old defender from Dundee United for £1.5 million two years ago [The Record], but it's been a terrible signing.

Hendry has today left Celtic to join Melbourne City on loan and his former manager's comments in 2018 now look completely puzzling.

The Scotland international has managed a little over 1,000 minutes of senior football for the Hoops since the end of the 2017-18 season.

He has flopped in a big way in Glasgow, but Rodgers said almost two years ago that he could see Hendry spending the next decade as a mainstay for the Bhoys and his country.

He said via The Record: "Jack has the qualities to play for Celtic and the international team for the next 10 years or so. His profile suits the highest level. He is quick, he can defend and in international football it is important that you can deal with the ball and I think you've seen his comfort."

We'll never know if Rodgers truly believed that or whether he was just trying to big up his new player in public, but either way it was a rotten prediction. 

Of course, Hendry is only on loan so he could potentially come back to Lennoxtown looking like a prime Nemanja Vidic or, more likely, this is the beginning of the end of his Celtic career.

Jack Hendry (D) of Celtic shoots the ball during the UEFA Champions League, Qualifying Third Round 2nd Leg match between AEK Athens and Celtic, at OAKA stadium, on August 14, 2018

 

