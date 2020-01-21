Yooka-Laylee And The Impossible Lair demo release date for Nintendo Switch, PS4 and PC

The release date for the just announced Yooka-Laylee And The Impossible Lair demo on PS4, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Yooka-Laylee was released back in 2017 and received a divisive reception. The Impossible Lair is a continuation that was released back in October 2019 to much better reviews and scores from critics. As if its strong reviews weren't enough of an incentive for you to give the platformer a look, Playtonic Games have just announced a demo that will be available on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC and Xbox One.

January is becoming a busy month for gamers with the recent release of Dragon Ball Z Kakarot followed by the fast-approaching launches of the Pokémon-like MMO Temtem and the ReMIND DLC for Kingdom Hearts 3. However, when you have the time, you really should make an effort to playthrough Yooka-Laylee And The Impossible Lair demo to experience a platformer that no longer feels like a poor representation of Banjo-Kazooie.

Below you'll discover when the demo is slated to launch on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC.

What is the Yooka-Laylee And The Impossible Lair demo?

Rather than another instalment that tries to recapture the brilliance of Banjo-Kazooie, Yooka-Laylee And The Impossible Lair is instead a side-scrolling platformer reminiscent of Donkey Kong Country.

It's colourful, challenging and creative as you'd expect from the genre it pays ode to, and it's mostly just a fun experience that'll make you fondly remember the games you played as a child before obsessing over everything being open-world and 100-hours long with eerily realistic graphics.

If the above doesn't sound like something you'd enjoy due to being more interested in first-person shooters or recycled sports games, then you can always try its demo for the price of nada.

This demo won't have a time-limit and it will include the following:

An assortment of vibrant and exciting 2D levels.

A terrain-transforming "Pagie Challenge".

A State Change!

Tonics to sample. Give Yooka a massive head.

The Impossible Lair itself!

Saved State! Progress from the demo carries over when the game is purchased.

Good news! A free demo of Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair is on the way!



Steam: 23rd Jan

PS4/Nintendo Switch: 30th Jan

Xbox: TBA



If you're a try before you buy kinda guy (or gal/pal), this is a great opportunity for you to get stuck in! pic.twitter.com/SVB0tIVdRa — Playtonic (@PlaytonicGames) January 20, 2020

UPDATE:



The Xbox One demo will also release on the 30th January. — Playtonic (@PlaytonicGames) 21 January 2020

The release date for the Yooka-Laylee And The Impossible Lair demo is January 23rd for Steam on PC.

It will then arrive on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and Xbox One on January 30th.

Playtonic's sequel currently has a 9/10 on Steam and a score of 82/100 on Metacritic, so it has certainly been well-received by both fans and critics.

Even if it's not the sort of game you'd traditionally play nowadays, you may as well still give it a go when it releases because you could potentially rediscover a lost childhood fondness for well-crafted platformers.