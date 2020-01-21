Quick links

'Worst I've seen': Aston Villa fans slate new signing

Danny Drinkwater of Aston Villa poses for a picture at Bodymoor Heath training ground on January 07, 2020 in Birmingham, England.
Danny Drinkwater's performance hasn't gone down well with Aston Villa fans.

It's fair to say that Danny Drinkwater is struggling at Aston Villa.

The Chelsea midfielder joined the Villans on a half-season loan earlier this month but his Premier League debut ended in a 6-1 defeat by Manchester City at the West Midlands.

And his return to Villa Park didn't go all that smoothly either after lasting only 56 minutes of this evening's dramatic 2-1 win over Watford.

Troy Deeney fired the visitors into a 1-0 half-time lead and the Premier League champion with Leicester City in 2016 struggled in a major way.

 

In and out of possession, Drinkwater didn't add a great deal to Aston Villa's performance in a positive way.

And here's how fans reacted to his display:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Drinkwater, who also played the 1-1 draw at Brighton this past weekend, is earning around £110,000 per week at Stamford Bridge [The Express] and the worrying thing is that Aston Villa be paying a significant chunk of that.

Even if they're only paying three-quarters of that, it's still an awful lot of money for a player who, at the moment, has a lot of work to do in order to get supporters back onside.

Douglas Luiz equalised for Dean Smith's side midway through the second half, before a last-gasp Ezri Konsa goal saw the hosts snatch all three points.

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

