'Worst I've seen': Aston Villa fans slate new signing

Danny Drinkwater's performance hasn't gone down well with Aston Villa fans.

It's fair to say that Danny Drinkwater is struggling at Aston Villa.

The Chelsea midfielder joined the Villans on a half-season loan earlier this month but his Premier League debut ended in a 6-1 defeat by Manchester City at the West Midlands.

And his return to Villa Park didn't go all that smoothly either after lasting only 56 minutes of this evening's dramatic 2-1 win over Watford.

Troy Deeney fired the visitors into a 1-0 half-time lead and the Premier League champion with Leicester City in 2016 struggled in a major way.

In and out of possession, Drinkwater didn't add a great deal to Aston Villa's performance in a positive way.

And here's how fans reacted to his display:

please just send him back worst player i’ve ever seen — Davo (@Davozzs) January 21, 2020

Drinkwater leaking like a tap.... — ismail kara (@wishkar) January 21, 2020

Wtf is Drinkwater doing with us? — luukvangendt (@luukvangendt) January 21, 2020

He should never have the opportunity to be subbed again. EVER — David Hall (@Hall87R) January 21, 2020

Why keep starting him? He's been sat on his arse for a year. — Matt 'n' that (@mattnthat1) January 21, 2020

Another change that should of been made 56 mins ago — Lord Steer (@ItZSteersSZN) January 21, 2020

Worst loan deal in history? — GetComboed (@GetComboed1001) January 21, 2020

Again, Drinkwater does absolutely nothing to merit a start. Poor management from Smith. Pointless signing. — Will Davies (@wilsterdavies1) January 21, 2020

Drinkwater, who also played the 1-1 draw at Brighton this past weekend, is earning around £110,000 per week at Stamford Bridge [The Express] and the worrying thing is that Aston Villa be paying a significant chunk of that.

Even if they're only paying three-quarters of that, it's still an awful lot of money for a player who, at the moment, has a lot of work to do in order to get supporters back onside.

Douglas Luiz equalised for Dean Smith's side midway through the second half, before a last-gasp Ezri Konsa goal saw the hosts snatch all three points.