Why do they spray the bowls in indoor bowls? World Championships 2020 explained!

The World Indoor Bowls Championships are underway with coverage coming from BBC Two.

It's fair to say that the sport of bowls is somewhat of an acquired taste due to its slow pace and lack of crowd-roaring action.

However, the precision and patience required to perfect the game of bowls has certainly won the sport plenty of fans over the decades.

But one thing that still mystifies some spectators, especially when new viewers tune in when bowls matches are on TV, is why the umpires spray the bowls during play.

The 2020 World Indoor Bowls Championships

Without doubt one of, if not the biggest event in the bowls calendar is the World Indoor Championships.

Not only does it attract some of the best players from around the UK but also from across the globe and is one of the rare occasions when bowls actually makes it onto TV.

Running from January 10th until the 26th, the 2020 tournament is currently getting daily afternoon coverage on BBC Two which no doubt attracts seasoned supporters and potential new fans alike.

You may have noticed...

If you're watching indoor bowls for the first time, you may have noticed that the umpires spray the bowls with a chalky type of paint at certain points during matches.

At first, it seems like quite an odd thing to be doing but there's actually a good reason for this.

Why do they spray the bowls?

In a game of bowls, the aim for each player is to get their bowl closest to a smaller ball known as the jack, with the winner being the player at the end of a round, or end, with their bowl(s) closest to the jack, although the scoring systems vary depending on the competition.

Bowls are only sprayed with this chalky paint if and when they hit the jack. This is to show that these bowls are 'live' and can still score points even if they are knocked away from the jack by another bowl.

The reason why they use paint stems from the fact that chalk used to be the method of choice but it was found that the paint was a more accurate method.