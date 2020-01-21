Why do they spray the bowls in indoor bowls? World Championships 2020 explained!

Paul Fogarty
A general picture of the Bowls used during the Potters Holidays World Indoor Bowls Championships at the Potters Leisure Resort on January 7, 2005 in Hopton, England.
The World Indoor Bowls Championships are underway with coverage coming from BBC Two.

It's fair to say that the sport of bowls is somewhat of an acquired taste due to its slow pace and lack of crowd-roaring action.

However, the precision and patience required to perfect the game of bowls has certainly won the sport plenty of fans over the decades. 

But one thing that still mystifies some spectators, especially when new viewers tune in when bowls matches are on TV,  is why the umpires spray the bowls during play.  

Mark Royal of England bowls during his Quater Final match against Billy Jackson of England during the World Indoor Bowls Championships at the Potters Holiday Camp on January 25, 2008 in...

The 2020 World Indoor Bowls Championships

Without doubt one of, if not the biggest event in the bowls calendar is the World Indoor Championships.

Not only does it attract some of the best players from around the UK but also from across the globe and is one of the rare occasions when bowls actually makes it onto TV.

Running from January 10th until the 26th, the 2020 tournament is currently getting daily afternoon coverage on BBC Two which no doubt attracts seasoned supporters and potential new fans alike.

A general view of the bowls during the Singles first round match between Stewart Anderson and Steve Allen during the World Indoor Bowls Championships at the Potters Holiday Camp on January...

You may have noticed...

If you're watching indoor bowls for the first time, you may have noticed that the umpires spray the bowls with a chalky type of paint at certain points during matches.

At first, it seems like quite an odd thing to be doing but there's actually a good reason for this. 

(Editors Note A Starburst Filter Was Used In This Image) Alex Marshall bowls during his singles first round match against David Gourlay during the World Indoor Bowls Championships at the...

Why do they spray the bowls?

In a game of bowls, the aim for each player is to get their bowl closest to a smaller ball known as the jack, with the winner being the player at the end of a round, or end, with their bowl(s) closest to the jack, although the scoring systems vary depending on the competition.

Bowls are only sprayed with this chalky paint if and when they hit the jack. This is to show that these bowls are 'live' and can still score points even if they are knocked away from the jack by another bowl. 

The reason why they use paint stems from the fact that chalk used to be the method of choice but it was found that the paint was a more accurate method.

Paul is a Journalism graduate from Teesside University and an ever-hopeful Bolton fan. Paul has been published by the likes of Sky Sports News and loves to write about anything from football and films to video games and Formula 1.