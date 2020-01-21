Quick links

'Will be great', 'Typical Leeds'...Some Whites fans react to transfer report

Dan Coombs
A general view of Elland Road as play continues in the second half during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Queens Park Rangers at Elland Road on December 8, 2018 in...
Leeds United have been linked to Emil Bohinen.

Emil Bohinen of Norway fights for the ball with Ludovit Reis and Dani de Wit of Netherlands during Qualifying Round European Under-21 Championship 2021 at Marienlyst Stadion on October 15,...

Leeds United are showing interest in talented winger Emil Bohinen, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post.

The 20-year-old plays for Norwegian club Stabæk and is being lined up as a possible replacement for Jack Clarke, who had his loan at Leeds cut short.

The youngster is the son of former Nottingham Forest midfielder Lars Bohinen, once a Premier League regular.

 

Bohinen jr. is a regular for Stabæk and has scored four goals this season. It isn't a prolific record, but it shows he is capable of contributing at a first team level.

The big question of course is whether he will be able to make the adjustment from Norway to England's Championship, immediately.

Emil Bohinen of Stabaekk Fotball during Photocall on March 17, 2017 in Oslo, Norway.

Leeds' main priority is to sign a striker, and a good one, and that is overshadowing a potential move for Bohinen.

Jack Clarke offered Leeds nothing in the first half of the season, just one Championship appearance from the bench.

So if asked with replacing him, the bar is very low for Bohinen to be a success.

Here is a look at how Leeds fans reacted to the reports...

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

