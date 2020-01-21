'Will be great', 'Typical Leeds'...Some Whites fans react to transfer report

Leeds United have been linked to Emil Bohinen.

Leeds United are showing interest in talented winger Emil Bohinen, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post.

The 20-year-old plays for Norwegian club Stabæk and is being lined up as a possible replacement for Jack Clarke, who had his loan at Leeds cut short.

The youngster is the son of former Nottingham Forest midfielder Lars Bohinen, once a Premier League regular.

Bohinen jr. is a regular for Stabæk and has scored four goals this season. It isn't a prolific record, but it shows he is capable of contributing at a first team level.

The big question of course is whether he will be able to make the adjustment from Norway to England's Championship, immediately.

Leeds' main priority is to sign a striker, and a good one, and that is overshadowing a potential move for Bohinen.

Jack Clarke offered Leeds nothing in the first half of the season, just one Championship appearance from the bench.

So if asked with replacing him, the bar is very low for Bohinen to be a success.

Here is a look at how Leeds fans reacted to the reports...

I’ve been following Emil Bohinen’s career for several minutes now and I’m convinced he’s the man to fire us back to the Premier League. #lufc https://t.co/ExM07OYpLV — batesyV3 (@BatesyV3) January 20, 2020

#LUFC



Typical Leeds Utd



Spend all January talking Adams, Gray, Sharp, Poveda,



Say we want only proven Championship quality

players



Surprise, surprise now we are looking at a 20 year old Norwegian & a Spaniard playing in their Sunday Pub league



Radz has No ambition, No cash — Lord Andrew Flashheart (@andrew_rawling) January 20, 2020

Leeds fans when we see we're linked with Emil Bohinen #lufc pic.twitter.com/Mze1fdBKTw — Yeboahs Thighs (@YeboahsThighs) January 20, 2020

4 goals in 28 games, he'll fit in perfectly! — t v r (@tvr_82) January 20, 2020

Anyone on here know of Eirik Bakke when we signed him? Me neither. Look how good he turned out. We have had a high success rate with Scandanavian signings. If he signs then I trust the clubs judgement and Bielsa — CJ Parker (@cerileedsfan) January 20, 2020

When are they ever going to learn, fed up of unknowns, had enough Managers that were now players, buy a proven goalscorer to get us promotion FFS! #lufc # notagainFFS — Andrew (@LUFCMOTogether) January 20, 2020

From Norway myself, and it will be great addition as replacement for Clarke if Poveda dont arrive. Quick and good technique on the ball #lufc — Emil Ali Buran (@BuranEmil) January 20, 2020