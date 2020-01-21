Who is Spenser Confidential star Iliza Shlesinger? Age, Instagram and previous roles!

Netflix promises a wild ride with this forthcoming action vehicle starring Mark Wahlberg.

Spenser confidential is on the way and Iliza Shlesinger has been cast alongside some huge names!

Netflix, we salute you...

The popular streaming service is great for TV series, but you often hear people criticise their film output. Sure, they're arguably not as consistent when it comes to features, but they've really stepped up their game recently.

With the 2020 Academy Awards nominations already out, it's worth highlighting that some incredible Netflix films are in the running for Best Picture. Firstly, you have Martin Scorsese's mob-epic The Irishman, and then there's Noah Baumbach's heartbreaking tale of divorce with Marriage Story.

Both films have earned acting nods for Adam Driver, Scarlett Johansson, Joe Pesci, Al Pacino and more, so clearly film fans have a lot to praise Netflix for at the moment. They're also starting the year strong putting out Uncut Gems with Adam Sandler at the end of January, but the trailer for Spenser Confidential teases more entertainment to come.

Iliza Shlesinger stars in Spenser Confidential

Based on the novel Wonderland from Ace Atkins comes this thrilling crime movie from director Peter Berg, who has helmed such previous efforts as The Kingdom, Lone Survivor, Deepwater Horizon and Patriots Day.

Mark Wahlberg stars as an ex-felon who is forced to tackle a conspiracy spanning police, politicians, drug cartels and beyond.

It boasts an amazing cast featuring Winston Duke (Us) Alan Arkin (Argo) and even music superstar Post Malone as a convict!

Iliza Shlesinger also stars in the role of Cissy, who features in the trailer as a woman from Spenser's (Wahlberg) past. The 36-year-old American comedian is well known for her stand-up material and has also hosted such shows as Excused and Separation Anxiety, while also having had her own talk show - Truth & Iliza - in 2017.

Iliza Shlesinger: Movies & TV

Her comedy work is well known, but she's also tackled a number of roles in film and TV before.

According to IMDb, her first screen role came in the 2013 comedy-drama film Paradise (she played Carol) starring Holly Hunter, Nick Offerman and more.

That's not the only film though, as she also played October in 2018's Instant Family starring Mark Wahlberg, so Spenser Confidential will see the performers reunited!

There's a bunch of TV work too, including Deadbeat (Shelly), Girlboss (Veronica) and Forever 21.

As for what the future holds, she's set to star in an untitled comedy project, Teppo Airaksinen's comedy film Supercool, drama Pieces of a Woman and Ken Mok's Godfrey, which will tackle a man plagued by a personal tragedy.

Comedian Iliza Shlesinger attends the Build Series to discuss "Iliza Shlesinger: Unveiled" at Build Studio on December 11, 2019 in New York City.

Follow Iliza Shlesinger on Instagram

If you're a fan, be sure to give her a follow!

You can find her over at @ilizas; she currently has a whopping 546k followers.

She recently posted about the film with the caption: "Cissy loves Spenser. FOREVAH! You ready? March 6 on Netflix." That definitely confirms the crazy ex vibes the trailer gives off.

In answer... yes, we're ready for Spenser Confidential. Bring it on!

