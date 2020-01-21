Where was Cobra filmed? Sky One takes iconic locations and plunges them into darkness!

Even with the power out, you'll recognise some of these striking locations.

The new series landed on screens, but where was Cobra filmed?

We've seen a number of shows surface so far this year with recognisable locations, including White House Farm. However, let's take a moment to spotlight Cobra!

Cobra on Sky

Cobra throws us into panic as we centre upon a British government tasked with tackling an unprecedented power outage. A solution is imperative, so COBRA is born: a committee formed of experts in their field and politicians.

Together, they work to tackle the escalating crisis which has resulted in citizens rioting and beyond. As tension builds, we begin to question if balance will ever be restored.

When approaching a narrative like this, you have the mammoth task on your hands of trying to maintain a sense of believability. Fortunately, it boasts a great cast to accompany audiences down the rabbit hole, including Robert Carlyle, Victoria Hamilton, Richard Dormer, David Haig and more.

Where was Cobra filmed?

It's clear from watching the show that numerous sequences were filmed in London at a variety of iconic landmarks, including the London Eye and Tower Bridge.

We see them enveloped by darkness and chaos as citizens take to the streets in anger and fear.

IMDb also highlights other filming locations, including:

- Ashton-Under-Lyne, Greater Manchester

- Brotherton, North Yorkshire

- Shaw, Oldham, Greater Manchester

The Yorkshire Post goes into more detail regarding the Yorkshire filming locations, highlighting that Screen Yorkshire confirmed shooting in Huddersfield and Selby.

They note that filming took place in March 2019 at Huddersfield's George Hotel (they reportedly filmed a fire sequence there), while other scenes were shot in Brotherton near Ferrybridge power station in June. As well as these, they also took to a Bolton BHS store for filming.

What do audiences think of Cobra?

Binge watching 'Cobra' on SKY One. It's just brilliant. Get it downloaded and enjoy. — Steve Briers (@DJBriers) January 18, 2020

Loving the new drama Cobra on Sky One. A beautifully written, imagined and produced piece of compelling drama. — JasonNichollsOP (@jasonnichollsOP) January 18, 2020

Cobra on Sky One... horrendously shallow acting, GCSE level script, a confused and blurred plot, and the biggest reason ever to keep paying your BBC license fee. Other than that, pretty good. — Ryan Lamb (@RyAdLamb) January 20, 2020

Had high hopes for Cobra on Sky Atlantic.

I'm fascinated by the potential impact of solar flares and plasma bursts, so this was right up my street.

Episode one and two were quite good, then it descends into drivel. What a load of old tosh with highly dodgy science. — Liz ️‍ (@shankleychamp) January 20, 2020

Just finished sky’s Cobra series and it’s pretty good! — PR Wolf (@ThePRWolf) January 20, 2020

