Where was Cobra filmed? Sky One takes iconic locations and plunges them into darkness!

Christopher Weston
Cobra
Chris Weston Profile
Christopher Weston

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Even with the power out, you'll recognise some of these striking locations.

The new series landed on screens, but where was Cobra filmed?  

It's a pretty cool feeling...

You're sat around the telly with your friends or family, and all of a sudden you turn to them: "Do you know where that is?" 

"No," they reply. You shoot them a proud little grin and let them know that you know. When you spot locations in film and TV, it always makes it feel a little more rewarding. It's not all sets and so forth, of course, but it's always good to see real locations you know and recognise make the cut. 

We've seen a number of shows surface so far this year with recognisable locations, including White House Farm. However, let's take a moment to spotlight Cobra!

Cobra

Cobra on Sky

It's certainly an intriguing premise...

Cobra throws us into panic as we centre upon a British government tasked with tackling an unprecedented power outage. A solution is imperative, so COBRA is born: a committee formed of experts in their field and politicians.

Together, they work to tackle the escalating crisis which has resulted in citizens rioting and beyond. As tension builds, we begin to question if balance will ever be restored. 

When approaching a narrative like this, you have the mammoth task on your hands of trying to maintain a sense of believability. Fortunately, it boasts a great cast to accompany audiences down the rabbit hole, including Robert Carlyle, Victoria Hamilton, Richard Dormer, David Haig and more. 

So, where does it take us? 

Where was Cobra filmed?

It's clear from watching the show that numerous sequences were filmed in London at a variety of iconic landmarks, including the London Eye and Tower Bridge. 

We see them enveloped by darkness and chaos as citizens take to the streets in anger and fear. 

IMDb also highlights other filming locations, including:

- Ashton-Under-Lyne, Greater Manchester

- Brotherton, North Yorkshire

- Shaw, Oldham, Greater Manchester

The Yorkshire Post goes into more detail regarding the Yorkshire filming locations, highlighting that Screen Yorkshire confirmed shooting in Huddersfield and Selby.

They note that filming took place in March 2019 at Huddersfield's George Hotel (they reportedly filmed a fire sequence there), while other scenes were shot in Brotherton near Ferrybridge power station in June. As well as these, they also took to a Bolton BHS store for filming. 

 

What do audiences think of Cobra?

It's actually been pretty divisive so far. 

Some love it, some quite clearly hate it... inevitably, some are simply on the fence. 

Take a look at a selection of tweets:

 

 

 

 

 

In other news, is Uncut Gems based on a true story?

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know