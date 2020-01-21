Where are the 2020 Grammys held? The biggest night in music is heading to Los Angeles!

The 2020 Grammys are almost here but where is the event being held?

While it may be awards season in the film and TV industry, the same can also be said for the music world as well.

Coming up for those in the music industry are the illustrious Grammy Awards, often regarded by many as the Oscars of the music world.

The annual celebration of the last 12 months of music has been a huge event for artists and fans alike and 2020's edition looks to be no different, just like this year's venue.

DON'T MISS OUT: How to watch the 2020 Grammys in the UK

Where are the 2020 Grammys held?

The 2020 Grammys will take place in Los Angeles' Stapels Center, the home of the LA Lakers and LA Clippers NBA basketball teams as well as the Los Angeles Kings hockey team of the NHL.

The Staples Center has long been the home of the Grammy Awards and has hosted every year since 2000, apart from in 2003 and 2018 when the awards moved to New York's Madison Square Garden.

The Staples Center: What you need to know

The Staples Center first opened in 1999 and is a modern multi-purpose arena that hosts everything from conventions and music gigs to sports fixtures.

In the main arena, the Staples Center has a seating capacity of up to 21,000 but the capacity for concerts is reduced to between 10,000 and 13,000 which is more likely for the for Grammy Awards.

How to watch

As of yet, there is no concrete information on how to watch the Grammys in the UK.

Last year, however, according to The Sun: "CBS will be streaming the ceremony live online at CBS All Access. This is a paid service but it's possible to get a seven-day free trial. You can also watch the Grammys if you have a subscription to YouTube TV, Hulu Live TV, or PlayStation Vue."

It's likely that these methods will also apply to the 2020 ceremony, which takes place on Monday, January 27th 2020 at 1:00am GMT or 8:00pm EST on January 26th in the US.

We'll keep our eyes peeled for any updates ahead of the big day!