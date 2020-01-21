West Ham miss out on £12.8m international

David Moyes' West Ham United were linked with the striker, his agent reportedly offering the international to the Hammers.

A player who was linked to West Ham United earlier this month has now officially sealed a move elsewhere.

According to El Periodico Mediterraneo, the agent of Villarreal attacker Karl Toko Ekambi had offered the player to the Hammers, as well as fellow Premier League side Newcastle United.

Toko-Ekambi has enjoyed a fairly decent season for the Spanish side, scoring six goals and claiming three assists in 19 appearances in all competitions this season, while his overall tally for Villarreal sits at 62 appearances, 24 goals and 10 assists (Transfermarkt).

With a switch to Lyon having briefly looked unlikely, the 27-year-old's agent had reportedly targeted West Ham and Newcastle as possible destinations, but with both clubs having spent big money on strikers in the summer, the interest may not have been mutual.

Toko-Ekambi has now sealed a loan move to Lyon until June 2020, the temporary switch costing €4million (£3.4million) with an €11million (£9.4million) option to buy - a fairly modest £12.8million fee in the end.

This could rise another €4million if bonuses are reached, while the deal reportedly also includes a 15 percent sell-on fee percentage or 50 percent if the player is sold before 15th August 2020 (Get French Football News).

The 6ft ace is an impressive all-round forward, and can even play out wide if needed, with speed and dribbling among his key attributes - and given how the deal with Lyon seems to be fairly modest fee-wise, is it a missed opportunity for the two sides?