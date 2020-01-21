Tottenham midfielder sends message to Aston Villa's new signing

Aston Villa's new signing, Mbwana Samatta, will come up against Tottenham Hotspur next month.

Victor Wanyama has welcomed Aston Villa's new signing, Mbwana Samatta, to the Premier League by wishing him luck on Twitter and the 'best start to your adventure'.

Both Villa and Spurs are in need of a striker this month - Harry Kane has been ruled out for the long-term, whilst Villa's Wesley season has been ended because of a knee injury.

Added with that, the Premier League duo don't have any senior back-up strikers to call upon, as Jose Mourinho and Dean Smith have been playing with false number 9's in recent weeks.

Whilst Spurs are yet to add another striker to their ranks, Villa have made their move by securing the services of Samatta from Genk.

Following his move to Villa Park, Wanyama, who has become a bit of a forgotten man at Tottenham, sent this message from his personal Twitter account to the Tanzania international.

Congratulations brother and welcome to the @premierleague wish you all the best as you start your new adventure https://t.co/VvpYeQ9zSA — Victor Wanyama (@VictorWanyama) January 21, 2020

Samatta is now in line to make his debut for Villa in their League Cup semi-final showdown against Leicester City next Tuesday.

Added with that, he will also be looking to face off against Tottenham next month, but it's a game that perhaps won't involve Wanyama.

Injuries have hit the Kenyan pretty hard over these 12 or so months, and he has been a hardly-seen figure this season and under Jose Mourinho.

There's no doubt that Wanyama, who joined Spurs for £11 million in 2016 [Guardian], is a talented player and there could be the possibility that someone snaps him up this month, else his game time will continue to remain as it is - non-existent.