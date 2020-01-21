Quick links

'Totally dismissive'... Ian Wright says Arsenal fans 'unfair' over key star

Arsenal striker is under pressure.

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has called on supporters to show more patience with striker Alexandre Lacazette.

The French striker is under pressure with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang out injured.

 

This evening he heads into a big game against Chelsea, expected to show what he can do.

The problem is that Lacazette is experiencing a goal drought spanning his last seven appearances, which included a defeat to Chelsea in December.

His last strike came back against Standard Liege on December 12 when Freddie Ljungberg was in charge.

Wright said fans need to stay patient with the striker and don't appreciate the work he does aside from scoring goals. 

He told Goal.com: "You do need patience with Lacazette but with Aubameyang missing for another couple of games, the fans are saying we need goals from him, it's a bit unfair, they're totally dismissive what he does in holding the ball up for the team and attack teams.

"He himself will want to score because it will get his confidence going but I think they should have a bit more patience with him for what he does. We need him to be confident, he's going through a hard time in front of goal."

Despite what Wright says, Lacazette's goal record is what he will be judged on. 

Youngster Gabriel Martinelli is showing him up, but a decisive goal against Chelsea could do him the world of good.

