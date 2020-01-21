Tony Cascarino claims three Tottenham players are 'vulnerable' under Jose Mourinho

Tottenham Hotspur's indifferent season continues to trouble them as the January transfer window offers Jose Mourinho a chance to add some freshness to his squad.

Tony Cascarino has claimed that Dele Alli, Harry Winks and Lucas Moura are 'vulnerable' under Jose Mourinho because the Tottenham trio aren't his kind of players.

The TalkSport pundit claimed that Mourinho has 'always' liked 'functional' players and those, like Alli, Winks and Moura, who rely on their technical ability aren't his types of players.

Since Mourinho's arrival in November, one player that has improved in big ways has been Alli. Just before Mauricio Pochettino's sacking, the England man was showing signs that he was getting back to his best, but it was under his new boss that he really took off once again.

Speaking to TalkSport Breakfast Show (19/01/20 at 7:10 am), former Republic of Ireland international, Cascarino, thinks that Mourinho's track record proves that there are certain individuals he simply doesn't like.

"There are certain people in the game who felt there are certain players who are vulnerable at Tottenham," Cascarino told TalkSport. "Harry Winks was one, Dele Alli was another and Lucas Moura you can put in there.

"Any player that relies hugely on his technical ability, that you can say sometimes is a bit more of a luxury player, but are talented players. Mourinho has never liked them. He has always had players who are functional, mainly.

"He's had flair. He had Arjen Robben and Damien Duff [at Chelsea]. But if you look at the list of wingers that he's had from Joe Cole to many, many others that have left Stamford Bridge, he has never been a winger man or a number 10 man. Most of them have left pretty quickly."

It's still early days in Mourinho's reign as Spurs boss and whilst the fans are getting a feel of his style, he's not going to be able to show what he's really about until next season.

The January transfer window and the summer will be huge in terms of who Mourinho can attract to the club and whether ot not there will be any departures.

Given what has happened to Spurs during these past 12 months, how certain contracts are coming to an end, and their performances on the field, it wouldn't be a surprise if there is a big overhaul by the time the first ball is kicked in August for the 2020/21 campaign.