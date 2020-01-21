Tim Krul sends message to Newcastle United star

Newcastle United defender is out for the season.

Newcastle United star Jetro Willems suffered a cruel blow after he was ruled out for the season.

The talented left-back has suffered an ACL injury for the second time in his career.

Willems is at Newcastle on loan, and has vowed that he will be back.

He sent an emotional statement out to supporters, expressing his sadness at his season ending this way.

Former Toon star Tim Krul sent him a response to his fellow Dutchman urging him to stay strong.

Stay strong my friend you will be back again — Tim Krul (@TimKrul) January 20, 2020

Krul, now of Norwich City, saw his own Newcastle United career derailed by injuries.

Willems' message was a powerful one. It was clearly written from a state of emotion, and it showed how much the club mean to him already.

Combined with his talent, he is everything Newcastle look for in a player.

That's why this latest setback is so dispiriting for both the player and supporters.