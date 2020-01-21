Temtem starters: Which should you choose between Crystle, Smazee and Houchic?

A look at the different Temtem starters to help you choose between Crystle, Smazee and Houchic.

The Early Access version of Temtem releases today on PC and Steam. This MMO has obviously been compared to Pokémon thanks to it coming across as a love-letter, which can be seen in just its opening with there being three starters for players to choose between. Rather than Sword and Shield's Scorbunny, Grookey and Sobble, they are instead Crystle, Smazee and Houchic.

You needn't worry about Temtem being a poor rip-off of Pokémon as - while there are blatant similarities - there are enough differences as well as unique individual merits that make the experience enjoyable.

If you're planning to play the MMO as a Pokémon regular or just someone who has been caught up in the hype, then below you'll discover all you need to know about its opening three starters so you can make an educated decision before and when the game launches.

TEMTEM: Early Access release time and price for Steam on PC

What are the starters in Temtem?

There are three starters in Temtem:

Crystle

Smazee

Houchic

These are the first Temtem creatures you'll be able to add to your squad, but just like Pokémon you'll only be able to choose one.

With this being a difficult decision that requires a lot of thought, below you'll find the type, strengths, weaknesses, resistances and evolutions for each creature (via PC Gamer).

Crystle

Type: Crystal

Strong against: Electric and Mental

Weak against: Fire and Earth

Resistances: Mental, Toxic and Electric

Weaknesses: Fire, Earth and Melee

Evolution: Sherald at lvl 30

Base stats:

Health Points: 60

Stamina: 41

Attack: 61

Defence: 69

Speed/Defence: 42

Speed: 33

Speed/Attack: 46

Smazee

Type: Melee

Strong against: Earth and Crystal

Weak against: Mental and Melee

Resistances: Melee

Weaknesses: Mental and Digital

Evolution: Baboong at lvl 29

Base stats:

Health Points: 49

Stamina: 55

Attack: 69

Defence: 44

Speed/Defence: 37

Speed: 66

Speed/Attack: 37

Houchic

Type: Mental

Strong against: Neutral and Melee

Weak against: Crystal

Resistances: Neutral and Melee

Weaknesses: Electric, Digital and Crystal

Evolution: Tental at lvl 29

Base stats:

Health Points: 38

Stamina: 44

Attack: 40

Defence: 41

Speed/Defence: 52

Speed: 66

Speed/Attack: 72

NINTENDO: When will Temtem arrive on Switch, PS4 and Xbox One?

Temtem Early Access releases on January 21st.