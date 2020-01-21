Will there be a Team Kaylie Part 4? Netflix fans hold their breath for the teen comedy

Team Kaylie has been a huge hit since it arrived in 2019 but are there more episodes on the way?

While Netflix may be best known for its binge-worthy boxsets of drama series aimed more towards adults, it's definitely worth remembering that there's a whole other side to the streaming service that often goes unnoticed by the average viewer.

Aside from the likes of Stranger Things or The Witcher, Netflix is also home to a whole world of content on the streaming service made specifically for kids and teenagers.

And it's that side of Netflix where we shall delve into here, specifically the show Team Kaylie.

It has recently been confirmed that Team Kaylie is returning to Netflix for the highly anticipated Part 3 but will the show also be getting a Part 4?

What is Team Kaylie about?

Team Kaylie tells the story of Kaylie Konrad, a 19-year-old billionaire with one or two similarities to a certain Kylie Jenner.

We follow Kaylie as she returns to school on the orders a judge as she's instructed to help the community by leading an after school wilderness club for inner-city children who are far less privileged than the 19-year-old billionaire.

However, while Kaylie sees the wilderness club as a laborious chore at first, she starts to appreciate her position more as the series progresses.

Part 3 is on its way!

After the series first arrived on Netflix in September 2019 with a batch of five episodes, a second part followed in December 2019, containing five episodes and even a Christmas special this time around.

However, that wasn't to be the end of the show as a third part of the series was announced to be released on February 3rd 2020 with another five episodes heading our way.

But that's not all...

Will there be a part 4?

Yes. When Team Kaylie was first commissioned by Netflix, they reportedly ordered up a total of 20 episodes and even after three parts, we've not reached the full 20 episodes yet.

As a result, it's almost guaranteed that Team Kaylie will be heading back to our screens for a fourth part once Part 3 has come and gone.

While it's not been confirmed, speculation suggests that Part 4 could be heading our way in April 2020 as that would follow the release schedule we've seen for the show so far.

We will, of course, keep you up to date regarding any more news surrounding Team Kaylie.