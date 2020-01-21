Steven Gerrard fails to rule out Sunderland move for Rangers player, things 'bubbling away'

The Rangers manager Steven Gerrard is busy trimming his squad and Greg Docherty could be next to leave Ibrox.

Steven Gerrard says there is nothing to report regarding Greg Docherty's future at Rangers.

Docherty is expected to leave Ibrox on loan this month, having failed to break into Gerrard's plans back at Rangers.

Subscribe

The 23-year-old starred while on loan to Shrewsbury Town last season and several other League One sides - notably Sunderland - have been linked with temporary moves.

The Herald reported on Monday however that Charlton Athletic, who play in the division above Sunderland, are now leading the race to lend Docherty from Rangers.

But asked for an update earlier, Gerrard told the official Rangers Youtube channel: "Docherty’s still about. He’s training with the first team. There’s nothing to report on Doc."

On whether Sunderland are keen, the Rangers manager replied: "I think the kid’s got a lot of interest because of the success he had on loan at Shrewsbury. I think Shrewsbury was a fantastic loan for him. The player’s gone there and played ever so well and I think Shrewsbury did a fantastic job with him.

"So I think there’s a lot of respect for Doc down in League One. There’s also some respect in the Championship. He’s got a few things bubbling away but nothing to report on just yet."

Some Rangers fans are hoping that Docherty's prospective move to Charlton will lead to the Addicks striker Lyle Taylor travelling in the opposite direction.

Taylor, in whom Rangers have already been credited with an interest, has emerged as Charlton's talisman during his 18 months at The Valley, which have yielded 32 goals in 58 games.

But the 29-year-old is out of contract this summer and is on course to leave for nothing after the Londoners withdrew their offer of a new one.