Report: Bid made for 'world-class' Tottenham player

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Christian Eriksen is contracted to Jose Mourinho's side until the end of the season - will Spurs lose him in 2020?

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Christian Eriksen remains the subject of transfer speculation, with Spurs still reportedly in negotiations over his transfer.

According to Sky Sports News and The Mirror, Inter Milan are willing to pay £11million plus two bonuses to sign Eriksen from Tottenham this month.

The outlet claims that the Italians previously offered £8.5million for Eriksen, whose contract expires at the end of the season with no indications of a renewal.

However, The Mirror reports that Tottenham still want closer to £20million for the former Ajax midfielder and are not budging on their stance.

Eriksen’s agent Martin Schoots is due to meet Spurs chairman Daniel Levy on Tuesday but, unless Inter increase their offer, no breakthrough is expected to be made, adds the outlet.

Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho criticised Inter and their boss Antonio Conte last week, accusing them of unsettling Eriksen with public discussions over the prospective transfer.

The 27-year-old has had a pretty poor season for Spurs, with three goals and three assists in 27 games in all competitions, and just 10 Premier League starts (Transfermarkt).

Eriksen, hailed for his talent throughout his career and previously described by midfield maestro Luka Modric as "world-class" (Sports Mole), has been free to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with foreign clubs since 1 January.