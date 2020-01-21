Quick links

Some Tottenham fans react as Paulo Dybala posts message from London

Tottenham were linked with signing Paulo Dybala in the summer.

Tottenham Hotspur came close to signing Paulo Dybala in the summer. And how different this season could have been.

The Independent reported how Spurs, Juventus and Dybala wanted the move to happen, but there was just not enough time to get the move over the line.

 

Right now a move looks less likely. Dybala has worked his way back into favour at Juventus.

Tottenham still need a striker though, more than ever, with Harry Kane out injured until April.

Dybala suggested last night he was in London, sending a post via Instagram hinting he may be in the capital.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

When in London

A post shared by Paulo Dybala (@paulodybala) on

Dybala has had a good season at Juventus so far. He has scored 11 goals and provided four assists.

Five of these goal contributions came in Champions League matches.

It is highly unlikely his trip to London is anything more than just a holiday.

But that didn't stop Tottenham fans from dreaming...

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

