Some Tottenham fans react as Paulo Dybala posts message from London

Tottenham were linked with signing Paulo Dybala in the summer.

Tottenham Hotspur came close to signing Paulo Dybala in the summer. And how different this season could have been.

The Independent reported how Spurs, Juventus and Dybala wanted the move to happen, but there was just not enough time to get the move over the line.

Right now a move looks less likely. Dybala has worked his way back into favour at Juventus.

Tottenham still need a striker though, more than ever, with Harry Kane out injured until April.

Dybala suggested last night he was in London, sending a post via Instagram hinting he may be in the capital.

View this post on Instagram When in London A post shared by Paulo Dybala (@paulodybala) on Jan 20, 2020 at 1:10pm PST

Dybala has had a good season at Juventus so far. He has scored 11 goals and provided four assists.

Five of these goal contributions came in Champions League matches.

It is highly unlikely his trip to London is anything more than just a holiday.

But that didn't stop Tottenham fans from dreaming...

HA! He’s even posted it with a white heart The boy is coming! #COYS #announcedybala pic.twitter.com/vWGv19r7ER — Max Everson (@Maxelaar) January 20, 2020

Everytime I look at/think about & watch @PauDybala_JR I feel like he’s the equivalent of the ‘girl who got away’. You keep tabs on, hope they aren’t doing well so you can rescue them, they’re on your mind 24/7, you dream about them, you just hope one day it happens #COYS #THFC — george b. (@honest_spurs) January 20, 2020

Lol. We were looking at Slimani, now it's back to Dybala. I'm afraid we are being duped. — Jonathan Weber (@jonathanweber82) January 20, 2020