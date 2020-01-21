'So toxic': BBC pundit has a pop at Leeds fans after watching them, sends urgent plea

Leeds United dropped more valuable points in their race to finish in the automatic places.

Ian Wright has had a pop at the 'toxic' Leeds United supporters and urged them to be more positive because he is worried that they could slip-up once again during the second half of the campaign.

The BBC Sport pundit shared that he watched Leeds in action during their 1-0 defeat to QPR and he feels that the fans can do more to back the players and start 'channelling some positivity' into them.

Regardless of what situation or type of form Leeds are in, there is always going to be big pressure on the player's shoulders because of the size of the club.

Speaking to The Monday Night Club on BBC Radio 5 Live (20/01/20 at 8:10 pm), Wright sent an urgent plea to the Leeds faithful and warned them that 'it's going to happen' again in regards to them slipping up towards the back end of the campaign.

"I was watching the game the other day," Wright told BBC Radio 5 Live. "Yes, the play up to the point of finishing is brilliant and yes it's blatantly obvious that they do need a striker, but at the same time, this is the time for Leeds fans, you have got to be more supportive of those guys.

"They [the players] are feeling it from you as well. They have got to start channelling some positivity into the guys. Otherwise, it's going to happen [slip-up towards the end].

"Yes, they're nervous but they're not positive. They're not positive! They need to stop being so toxic towards them [the players]."

What would be a worry from Leeds' perspective is that Kalvin Phillips' tackle on Geoff Cameron was pure frustration and not a good sign for anyone.

It's understandable that the Leeds man was frustrated, at the result at the time and that his team had seen their penalty saved and they missed yet another valuable opportunity to put the ball into to the back of the net.

But this is where Leeds need those calm figures and this is where Leeds need that experience because if they can find that from within or in the transfer market then their chances of going up will increase.