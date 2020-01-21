Smith names the Villa player who could follow Kodjia out the exit door soon

Aston Villa goalkeeper Lovre Kalinic has failed to make an impact ever since making the switch to the Midlands.

Aston Villa boss Dean Smith has told the Birmingham Mail that Lovre Kalinic could leave this month.

Kalinic has failed to feature for Villa at all this season, with the Croatian way down the pecking order.

Both Tom Heaton and Orjan Nyland have been ahead of Kalinic in the pecking order at Villa Park, while Pepe Reina has just been bought in.

Even though Heaton is out for the rest of the season with injury it seems highly unlikely that Kalinic will get a run of games in Smith’s side.

And Smith admits that Kalinic could now leave Villa this month.

"There's a possibility of Lovre going out, simply because he needs game time," the claret and blues boss said.

"He's a Croatian national goalkeeper, with his country qualifying for the Euros. He wants to get that opportunity to play in the summer. I've got Pepe and Orjan who's been in fine form for us, so his chances are limited here.”

Kalinic’s departure from Villa is unlikely to affect Villa too much, given his lack of impact at the club.

The rangy stopper was brought in last January, but his time at Villa has been a disappointment, as he has never managed to hold down a place in their first-team.

If Kalinic does leave he would follow Jonathan Kodjia out the exit door at Villa, with Smith making alterations to his side.