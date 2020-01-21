Nicholas explains what Spurs need for a successful season

Jose Mourinho is yet to work his magic at Tottenham Hotspur.

Charlie Nicholas wrote in his column on Sky Sports about Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho and what he will have to achieve to not be seen as a failure this season.

Sacking Mauricio Pochettino was a massive call and Mourinho, despite his previous achievements across Europe, had huge shoes to fill. The former Chelsea boss got off to a decent start winning each of his first three games.

However, Mourinho and his men have managed just four more wins out of a possible 12 in all competitions. The terrible run of form has pushed them down to eighth in the league table but they still aren't completely out of the top-four race.

The teams competing for the final Champions League spot have struggled very much like Spurs which could turn out to be a boon for them. However, if they fail to finish in the top four, Nicholas claims that Mourinho will be seen as a failure.

He said: "I do not know what Jose Mourinho is doing differently. The Harry Kane injury is a blow but Tottenham have handled an injury to Kane in the past. It is a must-win scenario for Tottenham. Jose has been brought in to deliver the top four, and if he does not do this he will be seen as a failure."

That is a huge claim considering that Mourinho took charge of a team that was in the bottom half of the table. However, the Portuguese has set high standards in his first season at different clubs and Spurs will expect nothing different.

Mourinho would have preferred to have Kane fit and firing but he will have to make do without him. The former Manchester United boss has to turn things around in the next few games but if he fails to do so, Spurs' top-four hopes could well be over.