Nicholas explains what Spurs need for a successful season

Jose Mourinho, Head Coach of Tottenham Hotspur with Kyle Walker-Peters, Dele Alli and Heung-Min Son during the Tottenham Hotspur training session at Tottenham Hotspur Training Centre on...
Jose Mourinho is yet to work his magic at Tottenham Hotspur.

Jose Mourinho, manager of Tottenham Hotspur looks during the FA Cup Third Round Replay match between Tottenham Hotspur and Middlesbrough FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on January 14, 2020...

Charlie Nicholas wrote in his column on Sky Sports about Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho and what he will have to achieve to not be seen as a failure this season.

Sacking Mauricio Pochettino was a massive call and Mourinho, despite his previous achievements across Europe, had huge shoes to fill. The former Chelsea boss got off to a decent start winning each of his first three games. 

However, Mourinho and his men have managed just four more wins out of a possible 12 in all competitions. The terrible run of form has pushed them down to eighth in the league table but they still aren't completely out of the top-four race. 

 

The teams competing for the final Champions League spot have struggled very much like Spurs which could turn out to be a boon for them. However, if they fail to finish in the top four, Nicholas claims that Mourinho will be seen as a failure.  

He said: "I do not know what Jose Mourinho is doing differently. The Harry Kane injury is a blow but Tottenham have handled an injury to Kane in the past. It is a must-win scenario for Tottenham. Jose has been brought in to deliver the top four, and if he does not do this he will be seen as a failure."

Tottenham Hotspur's Portuguese head coach Jose Mourinho (L) consoles Tottenham Hotspur's English striker Harry Kane (R) as he leaves the pitch having picked up an injury during the English...

That is a huge claim considering that Mourinho took charge of a team that was in the bottom half of the table. However, the Portuguese has set high standards in his first season at different clubs and Spurs will expect nothing different. 

Mourinho would have preferred to have Kane fit and firing but he will have to make do without him. The former Manchester United boss has to turn things around in the next few games but if he fails to do so, Spurs' top-four hopes could well be over.  

Jose Mourinho, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur reacts during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on January 11, 2020 in London,...

