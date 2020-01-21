Nicholas backs Arsenal's Pepe to produce the goods against Chelsea

Arsenal need a win against Chelsea to keep their top-four hopes alive.

Charlie Nicholas wrote in his Sky Sports column about Arsenal's Nicolas Pepe and predicts the Ivorian will make the difference at Stamford Bridge.

The Gunners were beaten by Chelsea at home in the last game of the year, which became Mikel Arteta's first and only defeat so far as Arsenal boss.

Arsenal are 10 points behind the top four and a win on Tuesday could give them a slim chance of qualifying for the Champions League next season.

Nicholas has predicted a Gunners win at Stamford Bridge despite their underwhelming away form since the start of last season. The Arsenal legend also makes a big prediction about the one player who could make the difference and it's Nicolas Pepe.

He said: "I need so much more from Nicolas Pepe and a bit more from Alexandre Lacazette. I think Arsenal will be dangerous away from home, and Nicolas Pepe can deliver in these games, which suit him. He turned up the last time I said this against Manchester United."

Pepe had a brilliant game against Manchester United on New Year's day where he scored the opener and was a constant threat down the right-hand side for as long as he was on the pitch.

The Ivorian is slowly getting to his best but he will have to go a step further on Tuesday against the Blues. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's suspension is a huge blow for Arsenal which increases the pressure on Pepe and Lacazette upfront.

The duo, along with young Gabriel Martinelli, will need to bring their best to Stamford Bridge and if they can link up as well as we know they could, Arsenal are very likely to come away with all three points.