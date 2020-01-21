Alcacer is not Mourinho's type but Tottenham should still sign him

Paco Alcacer would be a really smart signing for Tottenham Hotspur.

According to a report from 90min, Tottenham Hotspur have been offered a chance to sign Borussia Dortmund's Paco Alcacer in this month's transfer window.

Spurs are set to be without star striker Harry Kane till April at the very least. The talisman's absence is a huge blow for Mourinho who is now without a natural striker at his disposal.

Tottenham have been linked with a number of strikers this month and the common theme among all their forward targets is that they are renowned for their physicality.

Mourinho's strikers of the past have all had the same attribute and the Portuguese's game revolves around someone holding the ball up. From Didier Drogba to Karim Benzema to Diego Costa, all of them have performed incredibly well under Mourinho.

Kane was the ideal front man in Mourinho's plans but his injury has forced Lucas Moura to play as a centre-forward. Alcacer, who has been offered to Spurs, isn't renowned for his physicality either but he is someone Mourinho should go for regardless.

Tottenham have failed to score in each of their last three Premier League games. An out and out goal scorer is an absolute necessity for Spurs this month and Alcacer makes a lot of sense despite him not suiting to Mourinho's usual style.

The Spaniard has proved to be lethal in front of goal, scoring 19 times for Dortmund last season. He also scored five times in Dortmund's first four league games this term but injuries have hampered his campaign.

A move to Spurs will see him thrive with Son and Moura either side of him. Giovani Lo Celso, Tanguy Ndombele and Dele Alli are all capable of playing the forwards through on goal and Alcacer is deadly in one on one situations.

The former Barcelona man has the ability to score from inside the box as well from distance. He is an accomplished set-piece taker as well who could fill Eriksen's shoes with the Dane now set to leave the club.

Haaland's arrival at Dortmund could potentially make Alcacer available for a lot lesser than he is actually worth. Tottenham, despite Mourinho's possible concerns, should make a move for him this month and with a slight tweak in the system, he could well lead Spurs to back into the top-four.