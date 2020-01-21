'The next Mbappe': Some fans laud recent performance of reported Celtic & Rangers target

Stoke City forward, Tyrese Campbell, is reportedly attracting interest from Glasgow duo Rangers and Celtic.

Stoke City supporters have raved about Tyrese Campbell's performance from last night and urged the reported Rangers and Celtic target to sign a new contract.

The Daily Record previously claimed that both Old Firm duo, Rangers and Celtic, are interested in signing Campbell - the Staffordshire-based speedster is set to be out-of-contract at Stoke in the summer.

Nonetheless, Campbell scored the only goal of the game on Monday night as he helped Stoke record a much-needed 1-0 win over Championship leaders West Brom.

He started the match at the Hawthorns, and following a cut-back from Tom Ince from inside the area, he was left unmarked in the six-yard box and he did his job by putting the ball into the back of the net inside 10 minutes.

Unfortunately for Campbell, not so long after, he had to go off injured with what looked like a hamstring injury, but he would have been pleased that his teammates kept a clean sheet and secured the points.

Campbell's performance and recent form has come at the right time for Stoke because there are others gunning for his signature.

At the start of the season, the previous management didn't really fancy Campbell, but since Michael O'Neil's arrival, he has been a regular and he is producing the goods.

Could that persuade the versatile attacker to sign on the dotted line for Stoke, which would clearly disappoint those in Scotland because he is a top, top talent

Here is a selection of Stoke fans reacting to Campbell's performance and subsequent injury:

Tyrese Campbell is the next mbappe wait on it — Toby (@tobydavi3s) January 20, 2020

Sign a contract pls — Jess (@JessHorn___) January 20, 2020

We want you to stay — Nathan Stokey Dray (@DrayStokey) January 20, 2020

Well done lad. Now sign yourself up and enjoy the MON ride — Chris (@fentonstokie) January 20, 2020

Fantastic you scored Ty & a shame you had to come off.. hope your injury isn't too bad — Chris H ⚽️⚪⚽️ (@Chris26H) January 20, 2020

Sign that contract Mr Campbell and make our week!! Ps make sure your ready to go again Saturday — Potters (@PottersSCFC01) January 20, 2020

Now sign the contract. And that will make the day even better — adamhunter (@hunta067) January 20, 2020

Brilliant again tyrese, hope your injury wasn’t too bad, up the potters, sign a new contract to celebrate?⚪️⚪️ — Louis⚪️⚪️ (@Louis11072) January 20, 2020