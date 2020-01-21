Quick links

Rangers

Stoke City

'The next Mbappe': Some fans laud recent performance of reported Celtic & Rangers target

Amir Mir
Tyrese Campbell of Stoke City celebrates winning the game at full time during the Sky Bet Championship match between West Bromwich Albion and Stoke City at The Hawthorns on January 20,...
Amir Mir Profile
Amir Mir

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stoke City forward, Tyrese Campbell, is reportedly attracting interest from Glasgow duo Rangers and Celtic.

Tyrese Campbell of Stoke City celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 0-1 during the Sky Bet Championship match between West Bromwich Albion and Stoke City at The Hawthorns on January...

Stoke City supporters have raved about Tyrese Campbell's performance from last night and urged the reported Rangers and Celtic target to sign a new contract.

The Daily Record previously claimed that both Old Firm duo, Rangers and Celtic, are interested in signing Campbell - the Staffordshire-based speedster is set to be out-of-contract at Stoke in the summer. 

Subscribe

Nonetheless, Campbell scored the only goal of the game on Monday night as he helped Stoke record a much-needed 1-0 win over Championship leaders West Brom.

 

He started the match at the Hawthorns, and following a cut-back from Tom Ince from inside the area, he was left unmarked in the six-yard box and he did his job by putting the ball into the back of the net inside 10 minutes. 

Unfortunately for Campbell, not so long after, he had to go off injured with what looked like a hamstring injury, but he would have been pleased that his teammates kept a clean sheet and secured the points.

Campbell's performance and recent form has come at the right time for Stoke because there are others gunning for his signature. 

Tyrese Campbell of Stoke City leaves the pitch with a hamstring injury during the Sky Bet Championship match between West Bromwich Albion and Stoke City at The Hawthorns on January 20,...

At the start of the season, the previous management didn't really fancy Campbell, but since Michael O'Neil's arrival, he has been a regular and he is producing the goods.

Could that persuade the versatile attacker to sign on the dotted line for Stoke, which would clearly disappoint those in Scotland because he is a top, top talent

Here is a selection of Stoke fans reacting to Campbell's performance and subsequent injury: 

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch