'Sherwood's dream man': Some Spurs fans react to transfer report regarding PL rival

Ex-Tottenham Hotspur midfielder, Nabil Bentaleb, is seemingly edging closer to a return to the Premier League, with Newcastle United the team keen to secure his services.

Tottenham Hotspur fans have reacted to the reports that Newcastle United could be signing their former player, Nabil Bentaleb, this month.

The Guardian have reported that the once highly-rated Spurs midfielder, Bentaleb, has agreed to make a switch to Newcastle and is having a medical.

Bentaleb left Tottenham in 2017, and whilst he thrived under someone like Tim Sherwood, his time in a Lilywhites shirt soon came to an end when Mauricio Pochettino became more comfortable in the Spurs hot seat.

A lot was expected of the Algerian, but it is fair to say that many felt that he didn't really take his game to the levels expected considering the amount of natural talent he has in his locker.

There is still some way to go before Newcastle and Tottenham lock horns in the Premier League once again - Spurs visit St James' Park in May and if the Bentaleb deal goes through then he'll be keen to showcase to his former fans what they are missing.

Despite failing to deliver on such promise early on in his career, it needs to be remembered that Bentaleb is still 25-years-old and someone who can still fulfil his talents.

Attitude was one of his issues in North London, but it is fair to say that under the stewardship of Steve Bruce, slackness won't be accepted.

Whilst Bentaleb and Bruce may not be an obvious match, it is one that could just turn out to be a perfect match because Newcastle need the added-quality in the middle of the park given their injuries and Bentaleb will be keen to prove his worth once again.

Here is a selection of Tottenham fans reacting to Bentaleb's potential return to the Premier League:

Bentaleb to Newcastle, will be filling him for the remainder of the season. A player we should never got rid of only for Poch to not like his attitude, some times you need a player like that in the squad & he’s not a bad CDM either! #THFC #COYS — Graham O'Brien (@GrahamScutzy) January 20, 2020

Back when Spurs sold Bentaleb, I said that he'd either turn into Adel Taarabt or Juve-era Pogba. Looks like he's about to become the next Vurnon Anita. #NUFC #THFC https://t.co/lxSACGr3U1 — AT (@autoamort) January 20, 2020

Bentaballer always liked him — Odyssey (@7Sonaldo) January 20, 2020

Was a very good tidy player for a while, good luck to him. — SpursNews (@SpursNews1961) January 20, 2020

Good player, Glad to see him back in the Prem. — Manny (@Mannythfc) January 20, 2020

Tim Sherwoods dream man — Dequavis (@cashlesscrime) January 20, 2020

Good player , attitude stinks — MV (@VamosYids) January 20, 2020