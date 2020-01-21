Quick links

'Sherwood's dream man': Some Spurs fans react to transfer report regarding PL rival

Amir Mir
Message of encouragement for the home fans during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on December 22, 2019 in London, United...
Ex-Tottenham Hotspur midfielder, Nabil Bentaleb, is seemingly edging closer to a return to the Premier League, with Newcastle United the team keen to secure his services.

Nabil Bentaleb of Tottenham Hotspur during the Emirates FA Cup match between Leicester City and Tottenham Hotspur at King Power Stadium on January 20, 2016 in Leicester, England.

Tottenham Hotspur fans have reacted to the reports that Newcastle United could be signing their former player, Nabil Bentaleb, this month. 

The Guardian have reported that the once highly-rated Spurs midfielder, Bentaleb, has agreed to make a switch to Newcastle and is having a medical.

 

Bentaleb left Tottenham in 2017, and whilst he thrived under someone like Tim Sherwood, his time in a Lilywhites shirt soon came to an end when Mauricio Pochettino became more comfortable in the Spurs hot seat. 

A lot was expected of the Algerian, but it is fair to say that many felt that he didn't really take his game to the levels expected considering the amount of natural talent he has in his locker. 

There is still some way to go before Newcastle and Tottenham lock horns in the Premier League once again - Spurs visit St James' Park in May and if the Bentaleb deal goes through then he'll be keen to showcase to his former fans what they are missing. 

Nabil Bentaleb of FC Schalke 04 looks on during the FC Schalke 04 training session on November 26, 2019 in Gelsenkirchen, Germany.

Despite failing to deliver on such promise early on in his career, it needs to be remembered that Bentaleb is still 25-years-old and someone who can still fulfil his talents. 

Attitude was one of his issues in North London, but it is fair to say that under the stewardship of Steve Bruce, slackness won't be accepted.

Whilst Bentaleb and Bruce may not be an obvious match, it is one that could just turn out to be a perfect match because Newcastle need the added-quality in the middle of the park given their injuries and Bentaleb will be keen to prove his worth once again. 

Here is a selection of Tottenham fans reacting to Bentaleb's potential return to the Premier League:

