'Brilliant', 'what a season': Alan Shearer blown away by Wolves duo

Wolverhampton Wanderers duo Raul Jimenez and Adama Traore made the Premier League Team of the Week.

Wolverhampton Wanderers attackers Raul Jimenez and Adama Traore have been praised by Alan Shearer following their performances in the Premier League last time out, which has earned the Molineux duo a spot in the pundit's Team of the Week.

Nuno Espirito Santo's Wolves headed to Southampton last time out but had a nightmare first half as they conceded in the 15th minute through Jan Bednarek and again 20 minutes later as Shane Long headed home.

Wolves were left with a mountain to climb after the break but climb it is what they did as as Pedro Neto halved the deficit in the 53rd minute and Raul Jimenez smashed a brace - one from the penalty spot - for a 3-2 win.

While he didn't get on the scoresheet, Traore was a constant menace against Southampton's back line, who simply could not deal with him in a front two with Jimenez, and he did superbly to spearhead the revival and eventually set up the winner.

"Came to life with a brilliant second-half performance marked by two assists in this impressive comeback win," Shearer wrote about Traore on the official Premier League website.

About Jimenez, meanwhile, he wrote: "What a season he is having. His brace completed a stunning comeback and took his tally to 19 goals in all competitions."

Shearer also gave Nuno the accolade of Manager of the Week, saying: "Must have been some half-time team talk. He masterminded an incredible fightback with Wolves two goals down against an in-form Southampton side."

Wolves are next in action on Thursday, when Molineux plays host Liverpool in the Premier League.