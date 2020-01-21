Roy Hodgson raves about 'very talented player' who Crystal Palace reportedly want

Premier League high-flyers Crystal Palace are reportedly set to win the race for Dundee United midfielder Scott Banks.

Crystal Palace are set to belatedly seal the signing of Dundee United starlet Scott Banks with Roy Hodgson hailing a ‘very talented midfield player’, as reported by The Standard.

One of the hottest prospects in Scottish football is set for a move south of the border.

Banks only made his breakthrough at Dundee United in the summer but, after just a handful of first-team appearance, the Tangerines are about to bid a bitter farewell to a player they were desperate to keep.

Dundee United manager Robbie Nielson made it clear in the autumn that he was far from impressed when it emerged that Banks would not be extending a contract that is due to expire at the end of the season (Courier).

And, according to The Sun, Crystal Palace have all-but won the race. Banks, who was also a target for Leeds, Southampton and even Manchester City, is reported to have signed a pre-contract agreement with the Selhurst Park outfit.

Now, Hodgson has broken his silence on a deal which is expected to set The Eagles back just £200,000.

"I know about Scott Banks. I think he is on the verge of joining us, but he is a very young player who Doug [Freedman, sporting director] knows from Scotland,” said the former England manager.

“I know he is a very talented player and the right type we are looking for so it will be nice to welcome him to the club."

Palace, as reported by The Standard, have the second oldest squad in the Premier League and Banks will breathe some much-needed freshness into an ageing group. Hodgson appears to have made a concerted effort to promote youth of late, giving debuts to Sam Woods and exciting 18-year-old forward Brandon Pierrick (below).