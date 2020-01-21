Quick links

Report: West Ham scouts watched £7m man play last night, Moyes wants to bring him in

John Verrall
Joe Allen of Stoke City during the game between Stoke City and Bolton Wanderers at Bet365 Stadium on October 2, 2018 in Stoke on Trent, England.
West Ham United are said to be keen to sign Stoke City midfielder Joe Allen, with David Moyes wanting him.

According to the Daily Mail, West Ham United scouts watched Stoke City midfielder Joe Allen last night.

Stoke pulled off an upset as they beat West Bromwich Albion 1-0 yesterday, with West Ham scouts reportedly in attendance.

Allen has been identified as a potential target by West Ham boss David Moyes, who is eager to strengthen his side’s midfield.

 

And the Hammers scouts may just have been impressed by Allen’s performance for Stoke yesterday.

The Welsh international put in one of his best performances of the season for the Potters, as Michael O’Neill’s side picked up an unexpected victory against their Midlands rivals.

Whether West Ham will now push ahead in their bid to sign Allen remains to be seen, with Stoke apparently valuing their player at £7 million (Telegraph).

Joe Allen of Stoke City during the Premier League match between Stoke City and Tottenham Hotspur at Bet365 Stadium on April 7, 2018 in Stoke on Trent, England.

The 29-year-old is not a unanimously popular target among West Ham fans, who feel that by targeting him they are showing a lack of ambition.

Allen has not exactly set the world alight since moving to Stoke, even in the Championship, but he would at least add another option for Moyes in central midfield, if he was to make the move to the London Stadium.

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

