Report: West Ham offered chance to sign £27m 'new Yaya Toure'

Serie A giants AC Milan will reportedly let Franck Kessie leave this month and he wants to move to the Premier League - to David Moyes's Hammers?

AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie has been offered to West Ham United with the Ivory Coast international keen to secure a move to the Premier League this month, as reported by the Evening Standard.

Despite their best efforts, The Hammers have found recruiting an all-action central enforcer tougher than they might have imagined.

David Moyes himself admitted that the Londoners were hoping to snap up Gedson Fernandes, a matter of days before the Benfica starlet joined local rivals Tottenham Hotspur instead (Mail).

And, since then, links with the likes of Joe Allen, Steven Nzonzi and Sander Berge have come to nothing.

So reports that Kessie is desperate to secure a switch to the Premier League should be music to the ears of West Ham fans everywhere. The former Atalanta wonderkid combines a fearsome physical presence with superb technical skills, an excellent passing range and a thunderbolt shot.

But, despite playing regularly at the heart of Milan’s midfield, the Standard claims that Kessie is being offered around to clubs in England with the 23-year-old available on loan until the end of the season.

Considering that the Rossoneri paid a total of £27 million to bring a player once called the ‘new Yaya Toure’ to the San Siro, the chance to snap him up on a temporary deal might be too good for West Ham to turn down.

SEE ALSO: Moyes reportedly nears first West Ham signing as target drops Instagram hint

For far too long, The Hammers have looked one-paced and vulnerable in the engine room. Kessie would add speed, power and control in an area where Moyes is desperately short of quality and quantity.