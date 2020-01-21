Report: West Ham and Leicester in contact with £35m player who was close to joining Everton

West Ham United and Leicester City are among the clubs linked with Bertrand Traore, after Everton reportedly missed out.

West Ham United and Leicester City are the latest clubs to be credited with an interest in the Lyon winger, Bertrand Traore, according to Foot Mercato. The French website claims that Traore was close to joining Everton last summer, while Bournemouth were linked with the 24-year-old earlier today by The Daily Mail.

But West Ham are said to have 'already surveyed the player's entourage' as well as Leicester, who 'plan to apply for a loan with [an] option to buy'.

According to Foot Mercato, Traore was convinced to stay put in the wake of Everton's interest by the new Lyon 'project' led by Juninho and Sylvinho.

But his current stance remains unclear.

The Burkina Faso international has scored 32 goals and created 16 in 115 games for Lyon, however, he has failed to feature as often as he might have liked this season.

On top of that, the French side have already signed another forward, Karl Toto Ekambi, on loan this month and are reported to have bid for Tino Kadewere, who also plays at the top end of the pitch.

And a return to England, where he spent several years under contract at Chelsea, could appeal to Traore.

As a London-based club, West Ham are likely to stand out as a popular destination, though Leicester are currently on course to qualify for next season's Champions League.

According to The Daily Mail, Traore is rated at £35 million by Lyon, and it remains to be seen whether West Ham or Leicester would be willing to stump up such an amount.

There is no indication as yet as to whether Everton will resurrect their interest in the player.