Report: Tottenham want £12m for 22-year-old who Mourinho has picked just once

(BILD ZEITUNG OUT) Kyle Walker-Peters of Tottenham Hotspur controls the ball during the UEFA Champions League group B match between Bayern Muenchen and Tottenham Hotspur at Allianz Arena...
Tottenham Hotspur defender Kyle Walker-Peters could be leaving this month.

Jose Mourinho, Head Coach of Tottenham Hotspur with Kyle Walker-Peters, Dele Alli and Heung-Min Son during the Tottenham Hotspur training session at Tottenham Hotspur Training Centre on...

According to the Daily Mail, Tottenham Hotspur defender Kyle Walker-Peters will cost around £12million as he seeks first-team football elsewhere.

It's claimed that Southampton are front-runners for Walker-Peters this month, but Spurs won't be letting him go on the cheap.

Spurs seemingly want around £12million for Walker-Peters, and it's now up to Southampton or any other side to get close to that valuation.

 

Spurs allegedly want a new full back to come in once Walker-Peters goes, with a replacement at right back surely the priority for Jose Mourinho and co.

Mourinho has only picked Walker-Peters once, starting him away at Bayern Munich last month, so it's clear that the 22-year-old needs to move on and play games.

A loan move may have been ideal, but Spurs may choose to sell up now and reinvest the cash in a replacement, given their issues at right back.

(BILD ZEITUNG OUT) Kyle Walker-Peters of Tottenham Hotspur controls the ball during the UEFA Champions League group B match between Bayern Muenchen and Tottenham Hotspur at Allianz Arena...

Serge Aurier needs competition with Mourinho seemingly not a fan of Walker-Peters, and a £12million fee may go towards a bid for somebody like Nathan Ferguson or Max Aarons.

It won't be easy for Walker-Peters to leave Spurs after so long at the club, but a move to play regularly at Southampton would be perfect right now, as he's in danger of stalling his career at Tottenham.

Kyle Walker-Peters of Tottenham Hotspur and Matt Ritchie of Newcastle United in action

