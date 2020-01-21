Report: Striker linked to Celtic and Rangers set to make decision

Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers and Celtic reportedly want the striker.

It looks like Celtic and Rangers might have to brace themselves for disappointment with regards to Tyrese Campbell.

The Old Firm duo have both been linked with the Stoke City hitman in recent weeks.

Celtic and Rangers are said to have wanted back-up options for Odsonne Edouard and Alfredo Morelos respectively, though the Bhoys have already signed one centre-forward this month.

And the 20-year-old English hitman is a name that refuses to go away, especially considering that Campbell - out of contract at City this summer - would cost only £400,000 in compensation.

According to The Record in Scotland, Campbell is set to decide his future this week, but the report adds that there's a twist.

The same publication claims that Premier League outfit Sheffield United have come from nowhere and now Chris Wilder is in the race to nab the youngster, who has offers from both Scottish Premiership giants.

That could well spell the end of Celtic and Rangers' interest, especially in light of the fact that Stoke boss Michael O'Neill revealed recently that he was confident of keeping him with the Potters.

Even if Campbell does want to leave, it's unlikely that he'll join Neil Lennon's side or the Gers if a thriving Premier League side like Sheffield United are in the mix.

Campbell scored the only goal of the game on Monday night as City won 1-0 away to Championship leaders West Bromwich Albion.