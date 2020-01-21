Quick links

Report states what Bruce thinks of imminent Newcastle signing, key clause not included

Nabil Bentaleb of FC Schalke 04
Newcastle United are reportedly nearing a deal for Nabil Bentaleb.

According to The Telegraph, Newcastle United's deal for Schalke midfielder Nabil Bentaleb does not include an option or obligation to sign him permanently.

It's claimed that Steve Bruce believes Bentaleb will be a fine addition despite being banished to the Schalke reserves for disciplinary problems.

However, they haven't included a permanent clause in the deal, instead preferring to see how the Algerian fares at St James' Park before teeing up a permanent move.

 

Bentaleb, 25, has Premier League experience with Tottenham, and Bruce allegedly feels that he can bring something different to the Newcastle midfield.

He's tall at 6ft 2in tall, but he also possesses quality on the ball in terms of his passing and his technique, and he really needs this move to Newcastle to be a success.

He showed real potential at Tottenham before falling into Mauricio Pochettino's bad books, and with the same happening at Schalke, he's in danger of picking up a reputation.

Bentaleb must now show the fight and determination to be a success with Newcastle, as a long-term exit from Schalke could be on offer if he impresses.

Bentaleb must compete with the likes of Sean Longstaff, Matty Longstaff, Isaac Hayden and Jonjo Shelvey in midfield, and Newcastle fans will hope that he gets his head down and works hard for the cause.

