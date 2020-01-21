Report: Spanish club planning to sell Liverpool-linked defender

Jurgen Klopp's Premier League leaders Liverpool reportedly want to raid La Liga giants Sevilla for Brazilian defender Diego Carlos.

Sevilla are confident that Diego Carlos will soon become one of the biggest exports in the club’s history, according to El Gol Digital, with Liverpool linked with a move for the highly-rated central defender.

The key to success in the modern game, at least for the clubs glancing enviously up at the established elite, is to make a habit out of buying low and selling high. And Sevilla, over the last 15 years or so, have proven themselves to be arguably the transfer market’s most astute operator.

With esteemed sporting director Monchi pulling the strings from above, the La Liga giants have made huge profits on the likes of Dani Alves, Ivan Rakitic, Wissam Ben Yedder, Clement Lenglet, Steven Nzonzi and co.

And, with a £65 million release clause in his contract, Diego Carlos isn’t going to leave the Estadio Sanchez Pizjuan on the cheap any time soon. If Liverpool are willing to trigger the clause, Sevilla will make a £52 million profit on a defender who is just 20 games into his La Liga career (El Desmarque).

According to El Gol Digital, Sevilla are willing to listen to offers for the 26-year-old Brazilian over the summer. Carlos would certainly leave a big hole in Julen Lopetegui’s defence but that is just what Sevilla do.

They buy low. They sell high. They replace and they move on.