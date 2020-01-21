Report: Release clause means Leicester and Burnley can sign captain for just £7m this summer

Premier League trio Leicester City, Sheffield United and Burnley are 'leading the chase' for Bristol City's Championship captain Josh Brownhill.

Josh Brownhill has a £7 million release clause in his Bristol City contract with Leicester City, Sheffield United and Burnley ‘leading the chase’ for The Robins’ captain, according to Bristol Live.

With Adam Webster, Lloyd Kelly, Bobby Reid, Aden Flint and Joe Bryan all bidding farewell to Ashton Gate since the summer of 2018, Lee Johnson’s side are used to seeing their star performers being snatched away.

And it seems only a matter of time before a one-time Manchester United youngster returns to the Premier League.

Bristol Live reports that Brownhill is ‘almost certain’ to be playing top-flight football sooner rather than later with Leicester, Sheffield United and Burnley all interested in a player who has inherited the captain’s armband from the Sunderland-bound Bailey Wright.

Brownhill has a £7 million release clause in his contract which will come into effect during the summer of 2020. That is mere pocket change to the vast majority of Premier League clubs, who may be tempted to offer slightly more than that to tempt Bristol City to sell in January before they are forced to accept a reduced fee.

A dynamic central midfielder who can also play wide on the right, Brownhill has scored five goals and provided two assists in the Championship this season. And the former Preston man would fit into the respective sides of Sean Dyche and Chris Wilder, combining work rate and versatility with impressive technical skills.

At Leicester, however, the temptation would be to suggest that Brownhill is set for a back-up role - but the impending departure of soon-to-be free-agent Papy Mendy could open the door.