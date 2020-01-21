Quick links

Report: Red Star general director had Leeds United offer

Red Star's Zvezdan Terzic has been linked to Leeds.

Red Star Belgrade general director Zvedzan Terzic had an offer from Leeds United, news outlet Mondo has claimed.

Terzic had reportedly travelled to England last year.

 

The offer, controversially, came for Victor Orta's job as technical director, Mondo claims.

Terzic reportedly expressed his gratitude for the offer but insisted he was happy at the Serbian club, who this year competed in the Champions League.

What does this mean for Leeds?

If Leeds are considering moving on from Victor Orta then it would be huge news.

Orta was appointed by Leeds owner Andrea Radrizzani to oversee transfers in 2017.

It is fair to say results have been very mixed, and Orta is currently under pressure with the transfer window open.

Leeds have not signed any players yet, and there is a clear need to add a striker.

If Orta is under pressure, then this January could be pivotal to what happens for him at the end of the season.

It would be big news if he was replaced, but altogether it would not be a surprise.

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

