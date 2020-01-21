Report: PL boss braced for late bid for £40m star, with Spurs and Arsenal keen

Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal and Everton are all said to be in the hunt for Nathan Ake.

According to the Daily Mail, Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe is braced for a later offer for Nathan Ake, with Everton, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur all still interested.

Ake, who is thought to be valued at £40 million, is regarded as Bournemouth’s star defender.

And Howe is said to be expecting an offer to come in, with Arsenal, Spurs and Everton all keen.

Mikel Arteta’s, Jose Mourinho’s and Carlo Ancelotti’s sides are all eager to strengthen their defences this month, although they are yet to make much progress.

The Mail specifically mention that Arsenal could ‘shell out’ on Ake, even though they would rather loan players until the end of the season.

Whoever wins the race for Ake would be landing an excellent signing.

The 24-year-old is quick, aggressive and composed in possession and has all the skills to play at a club higher up the table than Bournemouth.