Report: PL boss braced for late bid for £40m star, with Spurs and Arsenal keen

John Verrall
Nathan Ake of Bournemouth during a training session at the Vitality Stadium on May 09, 2019 in Bournemouth, England.
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal and Everton are all said to be in the hunt for Nathan Ake.

Nathan Ake of Holland during the Training Holland at the KNVB Campus on October 9, 2018 in Zeist Netherlands

According to the Daily Mail, Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe is braced for a later offer for Nathan Ake, with Everton, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur all still interested.

Ake, who is thought to be valued at £40 million, is regarded as Bournemouth’s star defender.

And Howe is said to be expecting an offer to come in, with Arsenal, Spurs and Everton all keen.

 

Mikel Arteta’s, Jose Mourinho’s and Carlo Ancelotti’s sides are all eager to strengthen their defences this month, although they are yet to make much progress.

The Mail specifically mention that Arsenal could ‘shell out’ on Ake, even though they would rather loan players until the end of the season.

Nathan Ake of Bournemouth during the Premier League match between Norwich City and AFC Bournemouth at Carrow Road on January 18, 2020 in Norwich, United Kingdom.

Whoever wins the race for Ake would be landing an excellent signing.

The 24-year-old is quick, aggressive and composed in possession and has all the skills to play at a club higher up the table than Bournemouth.

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

