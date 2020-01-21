Quick links

Report: Newcastle want Tottenham man on loan, months after Bruce attempt failed

Newcastle United are reportedly keen on Tottenham Hotspur defender Danny Rose.

According to The Telegraph, Newcastle United are interested in signing Tottenham Hotspur left back Danny Rose to ease their injury problems.

It's claimed Steve Bruce attempted to bring Rose to Newcastle over the summer, but ended up going for Eintracht Frankfurt left back Jetro Willems.

Now though, Willems is out for the season, and fellow left back Paul Dummett has suffered an injury blow, meaning Matt Ritchie will be pressed into action as a left wing back.

 

After more than four months out injured, relying solely on Ritchie at left wing back may not be ideal, and a loan until the summer to cover for Willems and Dummett makes sense.

It's now believed that Rose is the top target, as Spurs will let him leave this month, even if only on loan until the end of the season.

Newcastle want a loan move just months after Bruce failed to land him, and may well hope that Rose's desire to return to the north will work in their favour.

Rose hails from Doncaster, came through at Leeds United and even had a spell with Newcastle's bitter rivals Sunderland, meaning he's no stranger to the north.

Playing regularly in the run-up to EURO 2020 may be ideal for Rose as he fights for a spot in the England squad, so Newcastle may well feel they have a chance of brining the 29-year-old to Tyneside.

