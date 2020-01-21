Report: Moyes could convince £27m man to join West Ham over PL rivals

West Ham United have reportedly been battling Aston Villa to sign Steven Nzonzi from Roma.

According to The Sun, West Ham United boss David Moyes could hold the key in convincing Steven Nzonzi to sign for them over Aston Villa.

West Ham and Villa both want to sign the midfielder this month, as they look to strengthen their squads.

Nzonzi appears to be on his way out of Roma, with a Premier League return on the cards.

And The Sun claim that Moyes’s long-term admiration of Nzonzi could be important in the battle to sign him.

The West Ham boss has wanted Nzonzi at previous clubs, with the powerful £27 million midfielder (Daily Mirror) back on his wishlist again now.

Nzonzi knows that Moyes has wanted him before, and it could be that helps convince him to make the move to the Hammers.

If the 31-year-old does arrive at the London Stadium he could offer an increase in steel to West Ham’s side.

Nzonzi specialises in breaking up opposition attacks, and West Ham would be tough to break down if he was to partner Declan Rice in their midfield.