Quick links

West Ham United

Premier League

Report: Moyes could convince £27m man to join West Ham over PL rivals

John Verrall
David Moyes of West Ham United during Training at Rush Green on January 9, 2020 in Romford, England.
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

West Ham United have reportedly been battling Aston Villa to sign Steven Nzonzi from Roma.

David Moyes of West Ham United during Training at Rush Green on January 9, 2020 in Romford, England.

According to The Sun, West Ham United boss David Moyes could hold the key in convincing Steven Nzonzi to sign for them over Aston Villa.

West Ham and Villa both want to sign the midfielder this month, as they look to strengthen their squads.

Nzonzi appears to be on his way out of Roma, with a Premier League return on the cards.

 

And The Sun claim that Moyes’s long-term admiration of Nzonzi could be important in the battle to sign him.

The West Ham boss has wanted Nzonzi at previous clubs, with the powerful £27 million midfielder (Daily Mirror) back on his wishlist again now.

France's midfielder Steven Nzonzi (R) vies for the ball during the friendly football match between France and Wales at the Stade de France stadium, in Saint-Denis, on the outskirts of...

Nzonzi knows that Moyes has wanted him before, and it could be that helps convince him to make the move to the Hammers

If the 31-year-old does arrive at the London Stadium he could offer an increase in steel to West Ham’s side.

Nzonzi specialises in breaking up opposition attacks, and West Ham would be tough to break down if he was to partner Declan Rice in their midfield.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch