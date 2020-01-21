Quick links

Report: Leeds have met Premier League winger, he's keen to sign this month

Olly Dawes
Iancarlo Poveda of Manchester City during the Premier League 2 between Manchester City v Arsenal at Manchester City Football Academy on October 26, 2019 in Manchester, England.
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Leeds United continue to be linked with Ian Carlo Poveda.

According to Yorkshire Evening Post, Manchester City winger Ian Carlo Poveda has met with Leeds United to discuss a move – and he's keen to join them.

It's claimed that Poveda has already spoken to the Whites about a move to Elland Road this month, and he's interested in making the switch.

That's a major boost for Leeds, as there is rival interest from abroad as the winger weighs up his next destination before the end of the month.

 

Tuttomercatoweb reported earlier this week that Torino had made their first bid for Poveda, and whilst Manchester City rejected the offer, they're prepared to come back with a second one.

That left Leeds needing to ramp up their efforts in order to sign Poveda, but it seems that they have plenty of reason to believe they can still win the race.

Poveda, 19, had spells with Arsenal, Barcelona and Chelsea before joining City from Brentford in 2016, and he has only managed to make one first-team appearance for the club.

The winger is out of contract this summer, and with City willing to let him go this month, Leeds are now hoping to beat Torino to his signature.

Knowing he's keen on a move to Leeds is a major reassurance for the Whites, but they must still move quickly to get the tricky left-footed wide man.

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

