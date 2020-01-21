Report: Leeds have met Premier League winger, he's keen to sign this month

Leeds United continue to be linked with Ian Carlo Poveda.

According to Yorkshire Evening Post, Manchester City winger Ian Carlo Poveda has met with Leeds United to discuss a move – and he's keen to join them.

It's claimed that Poveda has already spoken to the Whites about a move to Elland Road this month, and he's interested in making the switch.

That's a major boost for Leeds, as there is rival interest from abroad as the winger weighs up his next destination before the end of the month.

Tuttomercatoweb reported earlier this week that Torino had made their first bid for Poveda, and whilst Manchester City rejected the offer, they're prepared to come back with a second one.

That left Leeds needing to ramp up their efforts in order to sign Poveda, but it seems that they have plenty of reason to believe they can still win the race.

Poveda, 19, had spells with Arsenal, Barcelona and Chelsea before joining City from Brentford in 2016, and he has only managed to make one first-team appearance for the club.

The winger is out of contract this summer, and with City willing to let him go this month, Leeds are now hoping to beat Torino to his signature.

Knowing he's keen on a move to Leeds is a major reassurance for the Whites, but they must still move quickly to get the tricky left-footed wide man.