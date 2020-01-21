Report: Leeds eye deal for £15m star... and want it done within a week

Leeds United are said to want to sign Middlesbrough's Britt Assombalonga, as Marcelo Bielsa's side want a striker.

According to the Daily Mirror, Leeds United are keen on signing Britt Assombalonga from Middlesbrough.

Leeds are on the hunt for a new front man, following the early termination of Eddie Nketiah’s loan deal, and Assombalonga is now on their radar.

The £15 million striker (Northern Echo) could help to take some of the goalscoring burden off Patrick Bamford, who has taken on board great criticism in recent weeks.

Bamford’s finishing has been questioned by Leeds fans, but there are no such doubts about Assombalonga.

The Congolese forward is usually cool in front of goal, and he could really enhance the quality of Marcelo Bielsa’s side’s attack for the second half of the campaign.

The move could take place quickly, as Leeds are said to want the deal done within a week, in time for their game against Millwall next Tuesday.

Leeds are under pressure to get their striking signing correct this month, as they have slipped up recently.

The Whites have won just once in their last eight outings, which has seen their cushion inside the automatic promotion spaces massively reduced.

Leeds suffered a poor run of form over the second half of last season, which ultimately cost them promotion, and they will be determined to avoid a repeat scenario happening again this time around.