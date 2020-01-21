Quick links

Report: Fulham and Bournemouth want £8m attacker from Yorkshire-based club

Danny Owen
Scott Parker, manager of Fulham looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Fulham and Reading at Craven Cottage on January 01, 2020 in London, England.
Isaac Mbenza hasn't played a Championship game for Huddersfield Town since October - but is the winger heading back to the Premier League?

Isaac Mbenza of Huddersfield Town takes on Ruben Aguilar of Montpellier at John Smith's Stadium on July 27, 2019 in Huddersfield, England.

Fulham and Bournemouth are showing an interest in Isaac Mbenza with another winger expected to leave Huddersfield Town before the end of the January transfer record, as reported by L’Equipe.

As it stands, it seems only a matter of time before forgotten man Adama Diakhaby is unveiled by The Terriers’ Championship rivals Nottingham Forest. Like the former Monaco man, Mbenza swapped French football for the John Smith’s Stadium in the summer of 2018 and has failed to make the impact expected in the English second tier.

 

The former Belgium U21 international, an £8 million signing from Montpellier, has found himself out of favour since Danny Cowley took over in Yorkshire and has not been included in a matchday squad since October.

And reports that Fulham and Bournemouth are interested in offering Mbenza a fresh start will be music to Cowley’s ears as the former Lincoln City boss aims to raise funds for new additions.

Isaac Mbenza of Huddersfield Town during the Sky Bet Championship match between Huddersfield Town and Sheffield Wednesday at John Smith's Stadium on September 15, 2019 in Huddersfield,...

Bournemouth have scored just once in their last seven Premier League games, a shocking tally which has Eddie Howe’s side facing up to the very real threat of relegation.

Star striker Callum Wilson has been starved of service but Mbenza hardly set the world alight in the first division last season and, should he fail on the south coast, questions will once again by asked about a manager whose recruitment remains a real blot against his reputation.

Fulham, meanwhile, may be hoping that the chance to link up with Aleksandar Mitrovic, Anthony Knockaert, Bobby Reid and co will coax the best out of a winger with pace to burn.

Montpellier's French forward Isaac Mbenza during the French L1 football match between Montpellier (MHSC) and Lyon (Olympique Lyonnais, OL) , on March 4, 2018 at the La Mosson Stadium in...

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

